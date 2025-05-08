Baku Congress Center Holds Concert Dedicated To National Leader Heydar Aliyev

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation has organized a concert program "Sən elə bir zirvəsən" dedicated to the 102nd anniversary of the birth of the founder of modern Azerbaijan, the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The concert, which took place at the Baku Congress Center, was attended by representatives of state and private structures, deputies of the Azerbaijani Parliament, members of trade unions, and media representatives.

First, the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played.

As part of the event, a film was shown reflecting the rich and meaningful life of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, as well as his historical merits in strengthening our statehood, improving the well-being of our people and developing modern Azerbaijan.

Then a musical program consisting of folk and original songs was presented.

Famous performers performed musical pieces that the national leader loved to listen to.

The concert program ended with the musical composition "Garabagh" performed by the Honored Ambassador of Labor of the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation, People's Artist Mansum Ibrahimov.