Access Ready Strategic Joins Leading Disability Organizations In Support Of Critical Policy Positions

2025-05-08 08:46:59
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) In an increasingly rapid policy-making environment, impacted communities are responding through united fronts formed by their representative organizations. These joint efforts reinforce the civil rights and inclusion of people with disabilities across the United States.

Among the recent policy actions and organizational responses:

  • May 1, 2025 Opposition to Dismantling of the Administration for Community Living (ACL) as proposed in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) fact sheet dated March 27, 2025
  • May 1, 2025 CCD FY26 Appropriations Letter calling for critical housing programs for adults with disabilities
  • April 30, 2025 Disability & Aging Advocates' Letter to House Energy & Commerce : "No Cuts to Medicaid"
  • April 30, 2025 NACDD Statement on House Resolution 344
  • April 30, 2025 GAO Report No. GAO-25-106471
  • April 30, 2025 House Education & Workforce Reconciliation Package Text Released
  • April 30, 2025 HHS Walks Back Proposed Autism Registry Plans
  • April 30, 2025 Autistic Self Advocacy Network (ASAN) Statement expressing serious concerns regarding medical data privacy for autistic individuals

Access Ready Strategic Social Purpose Corporation is a cross-disability, independent education and advocacy organization dedicated to promoting civil rights and digital inclusion. With a focus on ensuring accessibility across all information and communications technology (ICT), Access Ready supports public and private sectors in creating systems that foster independence, self-sufficiency, and civic participation for people with disabilities.

As ICT becomes ever more vital to commerce, governance, and public services, ensuring it is accessible is not only a matter of equity-it is a matter of civil rights.

Access Ready Strategic proudly supports the policy stances of its partner organizations and encourages others to review these statements in full at:

Media Contact:
 Douglas George Towne
Chair and Chief Executive Officer
Access Ready Strategic
[email protected]
(727) 452-8132
(727) 531-1000

Press Resources

