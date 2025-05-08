Vimeo Earns Cross-Industry Praise In Video Innovation With Accolades From G2, Digiday, And The Webby Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vimeo (NASDAQ: VMEO), one of the largest and most trusted private video networks in the world, today highlighted recent awards and distinctions earned by the Company for its achievements in video innovation and beyond. These recognitions follow Vimeo's inclusion in the World's Most Innovative Companies 2025 list from Fast Company earlier this year.

Vimeo Central Honored by Digiday Streaming and Video Awards

The 2025 Digiday Streaming and Video Awards recognized Vimeo Central , Vimeo's secure, AI-powered video hub designed to boost employee engagement, collaboration, and productivity, in two categories. The solution was named Best Digital Video Platform and received top honors in the Best Use of AI category , reinforcing Vimeo's position as the go-to platform for enterprises driving business growth via AI-powered video strategy.

Webby Awards 2025: Vimeo Recognized as an Honoree

The 29th Annual Webby Awards highlighted Vimeo's commitment to creators and enterprises. For its "Best of the Year 2024 " campaign, which celebrated the most outstanding shorts and video creators on the platform, Vimeo earned an Honoree distinction in the Social - B2B category. Additionally, Vimeo's hero video developed for REFRAME , a video innovation conference the company launched for enterprise users in 2024, was named an Honoree in the Video & Film - Best Use of AI category.

Top User Reviews on G2

Complementing these industry accolades, Vimeo has consistently received high marks based directly on user feedback via G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace and peer-to-peer review site. G2 rankings, reports, and awards are derived from authentic reviews shared by verified software users, offering a transparent look at customer satisfaction, usability, and market presence.

In recent G2 reporting periods, Vimeo solidified its leadership by achieving the #1 ranking in the video platforms category . Also, this year, the company earned 50 badges across numerous categories, demonstrating broad user satisfaction and market leadership. Notable recognitions include Leader badges for both Enterprise and Mid-Market segments, along with awards highlighting ease of use (" Easiest Setup ," " Easiest Admin ") and tangible business value (" Best Estimated ROI "). These accolades reinforce Vimeo's strengths as validated by its customers worldwide.

“Video is becoming the most important and engaging medium to tell stories, and millions of video professionals trust Vimeo to manage and distribute their most important video stories,” said Philip Moyer, CEO of Vimeo.“We're incredibly proud that these distinctive organizations have recognized our innovation and customer focus over the past year. We are committed to leading this next generation of video with innovation and trust, and will continue to push the boundaries of technology on behalf of professional video storytellers.”

About Vimeo

Vimeo (NASDAQ: VMEO) is the world's most innovative video experience platform. We enable anyone to create high-quality video experiences to better connect and bring ideas to life. We proudly serve our community of millions of users – from creative storytellers to globally distributed teams at the world's largest companies – whose videos receive billions of views each month. Learn more at .

