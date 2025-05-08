Brag House Holdings, Inc. Files Form 10-K And Reaffirms Strategic Vision For Gen Z Engagement Through Gaming

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brag House Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBH) (“Brag House” or the“Company”), a media-tech company at the intersection of gaming, college sports, and digital brand engagement, today announced the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The Company reaffirmed its confidence in the execution of its strategic plan to redefine digital engagement for casual college gamers and brands seeking to connect with the Gen Z demographic. As outlined in the Management's Discussion and Analysis of its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Brag House continues to develop a first-of-its-kind digital platform where casual college gamers can compete, support their schools, engage in spirited banter, and win prizes in a safe, inclusive environment.

“We are creating more than a platform-we are building a new sports medium,” said Lavell Juan Malloy II, CEO and Co-Founder of Brag House.“By merging gameplay with school spirit, our student-led tournaments, proprietary Bragging Functionality, and interactive experiences offer Gen Z an entirely new way to engage with college rivalries.”

The Company highlighted its landmark strategic partnership with Learfield, which launched in April 2025 in collaboration with Florida Gators Athletics. The partnership represents a significant revenue-generating opportunity and marks the first step in a nationwide rollout designed to scale across Learfield's network of over 200 collegiate institutions.

The Company reaffirmed its strategic focus by highlighting the launch of a landmark initiative with Florida Gators Athletics and Learfield's Florida Gators Sports Properties, as announced in its April 28, 2025 press release titled“Brag House, Florida Gators Athletics, and Learfield Announce Strategic Partnership to Create New Digital Sports Medium for Gen Z.” This innovative collaboration introduces a new digital sports medium for Gen Z-merging school spirit, gaming, and live sports into immersive experiences, as detailed below.

The debut activation, known as the Brag Gator Gauntlet, kicks off in May 2025 at the University of Florida. This flagship series introduces:



Live and digital gaming activations aligned with real-world sporting events;



NIL-integrated content featuring student-athletes to amplify authenticity and school pride;

Branded loyalty tokens and cross-channel sponsorship opportunities across digital and on-campus platforms.



By uniting Brag House's gamified platform with Learfield's nationwide network of collegiate institutions, this initiative redefines how fans and students engage with college sports. It also opens up high-impact, measurable opportunities for brands to reach Gen Z through student-led tournaments, influencer-driven campaigns, and serialized content. The Company believes this model will generate high-ROI advertising opportunities and serve as a foundation for future data-driven insights, enabling brands to engage Gen Z with greater precision, authenticity, and scale.

“Our development and marketing strategy is laser-focused on high-impact, revenue-producing milestones,” added Malloy.“We are investing strategically in infrastructure while maintaining disciplined cost controls expected of a public company.”

The Company's near-term strategic goals include:



Scaling Learfield-based activations across multiple universities;



Deploying digital rewards through Loyalty Tokens and Bragging Functionality;



Advancing key platform technology modules to operational beta;

Leveraging proprietary data for brand-focused SaaS revenue generation.

Brag House remains confident in its long-term growth trajectory and will continue providing shareholders with updates as key milestones are reached.

About Brag House

Brag House is a leading media technology gaming platform dedicated to transforming casual college gaming into a vibrant, community-driven experience. By seamlessly merging gaming, social interaction, and cutting-edge technology, the Company provides an inclusive and engaging environment for casual gamers while enabling brands to authentically connect with the influential Gen Z demographic. The platform offers live-streaming capabilities, gamification features, and custom tournament services, fostering meaningful engagement between users and brands. For more information, please visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements in this press release, include, but are not limited to statements relating to the ability to generate revenue from strategic partnership with Learfield; the ability to generate any revenue, return on investment, or any specific outcomes related to scheduled or unscheduled activations or immersive experiences; the ability to deliver anticipated platform growth, including through anticipated development roadmap or scalable model; the timeliness of any anticipated beta versions; the ability to generate revenue from anonymized behavioral insights or other proprietary data; the effectiveness of marketing strategies and strategic investments on revenue; the availability or value of any digital rewards and functionality; the feasibility of near-term strategic goals; or the impact on growth of near or long-term trajectories. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as“may,”“will,”“would,”“should,”“expects,”“plans,”“could,”“intends,”“target,”“projects,”“forecasts,”“believes,”“estimates,”“anticipates,”“potential,”“continue,”“assumption” or“judgment” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable when made, the Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by the Company's forward-looking statements, which include, but are not limited to: the Company's history of recurring losses and anticipated expenditures raises substantial doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's loss of or a substantial reduction in activity by one or more of its largest clients, vendors and/or sponsors could materially and adversely affect its business, financial condition and results of operations; the Company's revenue model may not remain effective, and the Company cannot guarantee that its future monetization strategies will be successfully implemented or generate sustainable revenues and profit; technology changes rapidly in the Company's business and if it fails to anticipate or successfully implement new technologies or adopt new business strategies, technologies or methods, the quality, timeliness and competitiveness of the Company's amateur tournaments or competitions may suffer; the Company relies on information technology and other systems and platforms, and any failures, errors, defects or disruptions in the Company's systems or platforms could diminish its brand and reputation, subject it to liability, disrupt its business, affect its ability to scale its technical infrastructure and adversely affect its operating results and growth prospects..

Additional factors include those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, including under the captions“Risk Factors,”“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” and“Business,” in the Company's subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, including under the captions“Risk Factors” and“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” and in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A forward-looking statement is neither a prediction nor a guarantee of future events or circumstances. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Unless required by federal securities laws, the Company assumes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated, to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the statements are made.

