Actelis Networks Receives New Order To Support Rail Infrastructure Modernization In Northern Ireland

FREMONT, Calif., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) ("Actelis" or the "Company"), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for IoT and broadband applications, today announced it has received a new order to support railway modernization and digitization initiatives in Northern Ireland.

The order, placed through the Kenton Group, a long-time Actelis partner, will deploy Actelis' advanced networking technology trackside to enable next-generation digital rail operations. This infrastructure enhancement delivers secure, high-performance connectivity that supports critical IoT applications including automated signaling systems, real-time asset monitoring, advanced security surveillance, and intelligent train control-all while leveraging existing infrastructure to minimize deployment costs and time.

"We're pleased to continue expanding our footprint in the rail transportation sector in the UK and Ireland," said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis. "Our unique hybrid-fiber networking solutions provide rail operators with the ability to quickly digitize and secure their railway infrastructure across challenging trackside environments, enabling automation, enhancing operational intelligence, and significantly improving both safety systems and passenger services."

Modern railway networks require robust digital infrastructure to support the growing complexity of automated control systems, predictive maintenance platforms, and enhanced security applications. Actelis' solutions are specifically engineered to meet these advanced requirements, delivering cyber-hardened connectivity that operates reliably in extreme conditions while enabling real-time data transmission for critical operational technology (OT) networks and security systems.

This new order builds on Actelis' growing presence in the intelligence transportation sector worldwide, following recent deployments for railway and transportation authorities across North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's cyber-hardened networking technology continues to gain traction in mission-critical infrastructure modernization projects where reliability, security, and rapid deployment are essential requirements for digital transformation initiatives.

About Actelis Networks, Inc.

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in hybrid fiber-copper, cyber-hardened networking solutions for rapid deployment in wide-area IoT applications, including government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus networks. Actelis' innovative portfolio offers fiber-grade performance with the flexibility and cost-efficiency of hybrid fiber-copper networks. Through its“Cyber Aware Networking” initiative, Actelis also provides AI-based cyber monitoring and protection for all edge devices, enhancing network security and resilience. For more information, please visit .

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

