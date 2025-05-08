Delinea Hires Alex Thurber As Senior Vice President Of Global Channels, Further Strengthening Its Partner Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global channel veteran will play key role in scaling Delinea's partner and channel ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delinea , a pioneering provider of solutions for securing human and machine identities through centralized authorization, today announced the leadership appointment of Alex Thurber as Senior Vice President of Global Channels. With 25 years of global leadership experience in sales, channel strategy, and customer success, Alex will play a pivotal role in driving Delinea's channel momentum and scaling its partner ecosystem.

“Alex's arrival comes at a crucial time as we focus on building partnerships and expanding our client base to fuel Delinea's next phase of growth,” said Chris Kelly, President of Delinea.“His proven track record in channel strategy and strategic alliances fits perfectly with where we are headed. With AI playing an increasing role in how organizations defend against identity-based threats, Alex's deep expertise will be instrumental in further elevating our partner network to deliver seamless identity security.”

Alex has extensive experience across the technology sector with a strong focus on partnerships. Most recently, he spearheaded numerous innovative go-to-market strategies at Riverbed Technology, driving significant success and transformation. Additionally, he has led worldwide channel sales at Cisco and McAfee and held senior leadership roles at Pulse Secure, WatchGuard, and BlackBerry.

“I'm incredibly excited to join Delinea and become part of a team that is deeply dedicated to the success of its partners and customers at a time when identity security is growing in importance,” said Alex.“Delinea's commitment to innovation and its strong emphasis on cultivating channel relationships were key factors that drew me in, and I'm eager to contribute to driving the business toward continued success.”

Alex joins the team at a time when Delinea is accelerating its machine learning and AI offerings. Most recently, the company announced advancements that provide critical guardrails for organizations, enabling them to secure the use of AI and ensure security with AI, all without sacrificing compliance or productivity.

To learn more about how Delinea secures identities at every interaction, visit:

About Delinea

Delinea is a pioneer in securing human and machine identities through intelligent, centralized authorization, empowering organizations to seamlessly govern their interactions across the modern enterprise. Leveraging AI-powered intelligence, Delinea's leading cloud-native Identity Security Platform applies context throughout the entire identity lifecycle – across cloud and traditional infrastructure, data, SaaS applications, and AI. It is the only platform that enables you to discover all identities – including workforce, IT administrator, developers, and machines – assign appropriate access levels, detect irregularities, and respond to threats in real-time. With deployment in weeks, not months, 90% fewer resources to manage than the nearest competitor, and a 99.995% uptime, the Delinea Platform delivers robust security and operational efficiency without compromise. Learn more about Delinea on LinkedI , Twitter , and YouTube .

Media Contact

Justin Ordman

Corporate Communications Director

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



