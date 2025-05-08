Radsite Announces First Accreditation For Cone Beam Breast CT Imaging In The US

Advanced Diagnostic Imaging Accreditation

Dr. Richard Reaven, MD, co-founder and lead interpreting physician of The Painless Mammogram

Mark Casner, RadSite's Chief accreditation officer

Garry Carneal, JD, MA RadSite President & CEO

The Painless Mammogram medical practice and the Koning Vera breast CT imaging system are the first to be accredited

- Dr. Richard Reaven, MD, The Painless MammogramANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- RadSiteTM, a leading accreditation organization promoting quality-based imaging practices, is announcing the accreditation of the first Cone Beam Breast CT (CBBCT) system specializing in breast diagnostic imaging in the United States."We are excited for The Painless Mammogram , located in Dallas, Texas, to be the first medical practice to receive accreditation for dedicated Cone Beam Breast CT (CBBCT) using the Koning Vera device,” remarks Dr. Richard Reaven, MD, co-founder and lead interpreting physician of The Painless Mammogram.“Thank you to the RadSite team for believing in this modality and for helping us reach this milestone.” Dr. Reaven is a board-certified and fellowship-trained radiologist specializing in breast imaging.“RadSite has the only standalone medical CBCT accreditation program approved by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS),” notes Garry Carneal, JD, MA, RadSite's President and CEO.“Last year, CMS approved breast CBCT as a new specialty module as part of RadSite's advanced diagnostic imaging (ADI) accreditation program. Other CBCT specialty areas include dental, ENT, maxillofacial and musculoskeletal (covering chiropractic, orthopedics and podiatry).”Dr. Reaven notes that“The Koning Vera Breast CT imaging system produces three-dimensional isotropic imaging of the breast. This new technology has the potential to save a large number of lives by offering women an option that is pain-free, with the improved diagnostic accuracy compared to a mammogram. This ground-breaking technology will be an invaluable tool in the search for finding breast cancer at its earliest and most treatable stage,”“The Painless Mammogram imaging center underwent RadSite's robust accreditation review process, which involves a desktop review, image quality review, and a physics testing assessment,” adds Mark Casner, MBA, RadSite's Chief Accreditation Officer.“The RadSite CBCT Standards Committee carefully calibrated the Standards, the RadSite review team carefully assessed and audited Painless Mammogram for compliance with the Standards, and the Accreditation Committee, which I chair, reviewed the application on a deidentified basis and issued the accreditation review decision.”RadSite offers six accreditation programs related to advanced diagnostic imaging. To learn more about RadSite's Cone Beam CT Accreditation Program, click the link below. To listen to several webinars on Cone Beam CT imaging trends and RadSite's accreditation review process, visit RadSite's YouTube page and navigate to the CBCT Imaging Playlist. To learn more about RadSite, visit .###About The Painless Mammogram ( )The Painless Mammogram uses state-of-the-art technology to bring the most advanced imaging in a completely pain-free scan. They exclusively use the Koning Vera, which can detect small abnormalities in a true three-dimensional examination. This allows their radiologists to better evaluate dense breast tissue without the need for additional call-back images.About Koning Vera CT ( )Koning manufactures the Koning Vera, the latest version of their breast CT device. Vera introduces a reduced 7-second scanning time per breast. It is a multifunctional device capable of 3D guided biopsy and does so at radiation dose levels comparable to mammography.About RadSiteTM ( )Founded in 2005, RadSite promotes quality-based practices for imaging systems across the United States and its territories. RadSite is recognized by The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008. RadSite is also recognized by more than 350 payers and has accredited more than 2,000 imaging systems. The agency's programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. RadSite also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of safety issues and to promote best practices. The organization is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system, which is open to a wide range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more, contact us at 443-440-6007 or ....

Kristen Dahlander

RadSite

+1 443-372-8999

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.