Tire Bank Group Acquires Controlling Stake In Air Premia

Since Air Premia's launch in 2018, Tire Bank Group has played a pivotal role in supporting the airline's development through strategic investments. Despite global headwinds and the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Air Premia has demonstrated remarkable operational resilience and adaptability.

Tire Bank Group maintained unwavering confidence in the airline's potential, steadily increasing its ownership to 48% during turbulent times. Now, with a controlling interest, the Group is positioned to drive responsible management practices and long-term growth strategies.

Fleet and Route Expansion Underway

Air Premia is actively expanding its fleet and route network as part of its mid- to long-term growth plan. The airline currently operates seven Boeing 787-9 aircraft, with two additional aircraft set to be introduced later this year. Beginning July 2, the carrier will launch a new route to Honolulu, Hawaii - its fourth scheduled destination in the USA. To bolster operational stability, additional spare engines have also been secured.

Executive Statement

"Airlines are more than businesses-they represent the dignity and global standing of a nation," said Kim Jeong-kyu , Chairman of Tire Bank Group. "We are committed to building Air Premia into a premium hybrid airline that proudly represents Korea and elevates its presence in the global aviation market."

About Tire Bank Group

Founded in 1991, Tire Bank is Korea's first and only dedicated tire distribution company, operating 501 stores across the country. With a customer-first philosophy, the company has introduced a range of industry-first services, including a tire warranty program, tire hotel premium storage service, and an emergency response program for tire-related issues. Tire Bank also actively contributes to local communities through various charitable and donation initiatives.

