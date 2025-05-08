HTX And Justin Sun Launch $6M Mars Program Special Edition, Offering One User A Historic Space Journey

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The campaign runs from May 7, 08:00 to May 13, 04:00 (UTC). All users who completed Level 3 KYC verification on HTX are eligible to apply. Five new finalists will be selected based on registration date, trading activity, net fee contribution, and asset balance. They will join seven existing candidates, forming a group of 12, from which one winner will be chosen to embark on a space journey with Justin Sun in July 2025.

Campaign Details:

A $6M Journey Beyond Earth

Justin Sun, one of the most prominent figures in the crypto industry, is personally funding the $6 million ticket for this mission. Known for his headline-making initiatives across Web3 and traditional finance, Sun aims to make space more accessible to the global crypto community.

"This mission isn't about elites or executives-it's about empowering users," said Justin Sun. "Space exploration should be accessible. With this journey, we want to bring the crypto spirit beyond Earth's limits."

The Mars Program: Empowering Global Participation

HTX's Mars Program has completed seven successful rounds, selecting seven individuals for potential space missions. The Special Edition marks a bold new chapter, opening participation to a broader group of users worldwide.

Rather than offering exclusive experiences to elites, HTX is extending a chance for everyday users to make history. The initiative reflects HTX's vision of Web3 as an open, inclusive ecosystem-where breakthroughs in technology, finance, and culture converge.

Bridging Crypto and Cosmos

The Mars Program is more than a campaign-it's a symbol of Web3's potential to reshape real-world possibilities. HTX continues to explore how blockchain can extend beyond financial infrastructure and into personal dreams, collective imagination, and global narratives.

With this initiative, HTX positions itself at the forefront of innovation-not just in trading or technology, but in inspiring the next generation of crypto pioneers.

How to Participate

Users must complete Level 3 KYC on HTX and submit an application before the campaign ends. The winner, selected from 12 total finalists, will be announced ahead of the July 2025 launch.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit HTX Square or , and follow HTX on X , Telegram , and Discord .

SOURCE HTX