MEXC Lists Doodles (DOOD) With 50,000 USDT Worth Of DOOD And 50,000 USDT Bonus Prize Pool

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announces it will list Doodles (DOOD) on May 9, 2025 (UTC). To celebrate this significant addition to the exchange, MEXC is launching a special event with a prize pool of 50,000 USDT Worth of DOOD & 50,000 USDT Bonus for new and existing users.

Doodles is a Web3-native creative brand established in October 2021 by Canadian digital artist Burnt Toast (Scott Martin), alongside Evan Keast and Jordan Castro. The project features a collection of 10,000 unique generative NFT avatars, renowned for their vibrant, pastel-colored designs. Since its inception, Doodles has evolved into a multifaceted entertainment brand, expanding into animation, music, and fashion collaborations. Doodles has also partnered with prominent brands like Adidas, Crocs, and McDonald's to bridge NFT culture with mainstream audiences.

In February 2025, Doodles announced the launch of its official token, DOOD, aimed at enhancing community engagement and supporting the decentralized development strategy of Doodles. Following the announcement of the token, Doodles NFT trading volume surged to $16 million in one week, marking the second-highest weekly trading volume in the project's history. The total supply of DOOD is capped at 10 billion, with no possibility of inflation. As a key element in fostering community interaction and value sharing, DOOD enables token holders to participate in governance, access exclusive content, and contribute to the growth of the Doodles ecosystem.

To celebrate the listing, MEXC is hosting an Airdrop+ event from May 8, 11:00 to May 18, 11:00, 2025 (UTC) , offering a range of rewards and exclusive opportunities:

Benefit 1: Deposit and share $32,000 USDT in DOOD (New user exclusive)

Benefit 2: Spot Challenge - Trade to share $10,000 in DOOD (For all users)

Benefit 3: Futures Challenge - Trade to share 50,000 USDT in Futures bonus (For all users)

Benefit 4: Invite new users and share $8,000 in DOOD (For all users)

MEXC has established itself as an industry leader by consistently providing users with early access to promising projects. According to the latest TokenInsight report , MEXC led the industry with an impressive 461 spot listings. During each bi-weekly period, MEXC maintained a high listing frequency, consistently ranking among the top six exchanges and demonstrating its ability to capture market trends quickly. To date, the exchange has listed more than 3,000 digital assets. MEXC will continue to maintain its industry-leading listing efficiency, innovate, and expand its offerings, ensuring users have access to the best opportunities in the ever-evolving crypto landscape.

For full event details and participation rules, please visit here .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 36 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website | X | Telegram |How to Sign Up on MEXC

Risk Disclaimer:

The information provided in this article regarding cryptocurrencies does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, the fundamentals of projects, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

Source

Contact:

Lucia Hu

...

Disclaimer : This is a paid post and is provided by MEXC. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at