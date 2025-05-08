Dubai Islamic Bank Names First Million-Dirham Winner Of 2025 Visa Card Draw Campaign

Female Emirati cardholder wins AED 1,000,000 grand prize in latest DIB Visa Cards drive, reinforcing the bank's commitment to rewarding customer loyalty

Dubai, UAE –May 2025: Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the largest Islamic bank in the UAE, has announced the winner of its AED 1,000,000 Visa Cards Draw Campaign – a female Emirati customer, Ms. Mariam Al Dhuhoori, who struck it rich after spending with her DIB Visa Card. The two-month campaign, starting February 2025, offered DIB cardholders a chance to win by simply spending a minimum of AED 1,000 during the campaign period.

Launched early this year, the campaign encouraged customers to use their DIB Visa cards across a wide variety of essential spend categories – from groceries and school fees to electronics, jewellery, travel, international purchases, and even utility bills. Non-AED transactions earned customers double entries, increasing their odds of securing the bumper prize.

Commenting on the occasion, Sanjay Malhotra, Chief Consumer Banking Officer at Dubai Islamic Bank, said:

“At DIB, we are continuously looking for ways to deliver enriching experiences that go beyond traditional banking. Our latest campaign reflects our unwavering commitment to recognising and rewarding customer loyalty in meaningful and impactful ways. It is particularly inspiring to see an Emirati woman win the grand prize, a moment that reflects the inclusive and empowering nature of our campaigns. Through such initiatives, we aim to create memorable experiences that foster deeper engagement and reinforce the trust our customers place in us.

As we move forward, we will continue to explore innovative avenues to elevate the everyday banking journey and ensure our customers feel valued at every step.”

The campaign is part of DIB's broader cards plan this year, which includes multiple campaigns offering bumper prizes, cashback promotions, and 0% Easy Payment Plan (EPP) offers. With one of the largest prize pools among UAE banks, DIB continues to lead in engaging customers through innovative and meaningful rewards.

DIB's Covered Card portfolio, widely regarded for its flexibility and Shariah-compliant benefits, remains a top choice among consumers seeking smarter, more rewarding ways to spend.