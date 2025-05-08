403
Infant in Gaza Turns into ‘Skeleton’ Amidst Israeli Starvation Policies
(MENAFN) A Palestinian mother in Gaza mourns the severe malnourishment of her four-month-old son, Yousef, whose weight is drastically below average at just 1.5 kilograms. Najia al-Najjar described her child's condition to a news outlet on Thursday, stating, “My baby has turned into a skeleton from malnutrition.” She further lamented, “The Gaza Strip does not have any kind of food.”
Yousef is reportedly one of numerous Palestinian children suffering from starvation in Gaza due to what reports describe as Israel's stringent blockade on the coastal territory. Since March 2nd, crossings into Gaza have been closed to essential food, medical supplies, and humanitarian assistance, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation, as indicated by government, human rights organizations, and international sources.
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) reports that hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are subsisting on a single meal every two to three days under the weight of Israel's blockade. Najia recounted how her baby now vomits all the milk he consumes due to his severe malnutrition.
The infant has gained a mere 300 grams since birth, reaching his current weight of 1.5 kilograms, which is reportedly only a quarter of the typical weight for a baby his age. The mother explained that the specialized therapeutic milk crucial for Yousef's development is unavailable in Gaza. Additionally, she stated that they are unable to seek necessary medical treatment abroad due to the ongoing Israeli blockade.
