Webmd Health Services Partners With Torchlight, A Lifespeak Company, To Enhance Employee Well-Being And Caregiving Support

PORTLAND, Ore., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WebMD Health Services today announced a new partnership with Torchlight Parenting & Caregiving, a product of LifeSpeak Inc., and a leading provider of caregiver support services. This partnership will equip and empower employers and their employees with comprehensive well-being solutions and tools to navigate the complexities of caregiving, addressing a critical need in today's workforce.

By integrating Torchlight's premier caregiving resources into WebMD ONE, our comprehensive global well-being platform, users will have an enhanced, seamless experience. Together, participants will receive access to essential resources, expert guidance, and personalized support–empowering them to better balance their caregiving responsibilities with their professional and personal lives.

"This partnership reflects WebMD Health Services' commitment to addressing the evolving needs of the modern workforce," said Bruce Foyt, Vice President, partnerships. "As the demands of caregiving impact employees across all industries, the integration of Torchlight with WebMD ONE will provide participants with access to critical resources, expert advice, and personalized support-empowering them to better balance their caregiving responsibilities with work and personal life as part of an effective well-being program."

Torchlight's suite of solutions includes an intuitive, digital platform offering personalized caregiving plans, access to live consultations, and a wealth of educational content tailored to the diverse needs of caregivers. From navigating eldercare to managing the complexities of special needs care, Torchlight empowers employees with the necessary tools they need to confidently address caregiving challenges.

"We are excited to partner with WebMD Health Services to expand the reach of our caregiving support solution," said Adam Goldberg, LifeSpeak Inc.'s CSO and founder of Torchlight. "Together, we can provide organizations with a comprehensive approach to employee well-being that recognizes the unique demands of caregiving and provides actionable, effective resources for those who need them most."

Caregiving is a vital yet often overlooked aspect of family life and public health in the United States. Approximately 53 million people provide unpaid care to individuals with chronic health conditions, disabilities, or age-related needs. As much as 67% of working caregivers struggle to balance career and caregiving, and 27% reduce their work hours or transition to part-time roles to manage their dual commitments. For more information about this partnership and the resources available through WebMD ONE and Torchlight, visit webmdhealthservices

About WebMD Health Services

WebMD Health Services, a part of WebMD Health Corp., has over 25 years of experience driving positive behavior changes. Consumers trust WebMD for reliable, accurate, and clear answers to their most pressing health-related questions. At WebMD Health Services, we tap into these valuable consumer insights to design and implement successful, engaging solutions to help individuals meet their wellbeing needs. We understand that there are numerous paths to reach wellbeing goals. Our expertise, combined with a variety of third-party partner integrations, enables us to deliver unique and personalized experiences across a wide range of industries. See how we support these diverse populations at webmdhealthservices .

About WebMD Health Corp.

WebMD Health Corp., an Internet Brands company, is at the heart of the digital health revolution that is transforming the healthcare experience for consumers, patients, healthcare professionals, employers, health plans and health systems. Through public and private online portals, mobile platforms, and health-focused publications, WebMD delivers leading-edge content and digital services that enable and improve decision-making, support and motivate health actions, streamline and simplify the healthcare journey, and improve patient care.

The WebMD Health Network includes WebMD Health, Medscape, WebMD Ignite (encompassing Krames, The Wellness Network and Mercury Healthcare), Jobson Healthcare Information, MediQuality, Frontline, Vitals Consumer Services, Aptus Health, PulsePoint, The Wellness Network, SanovaWorks, MNG Health, MedicineNet, eMedicineHealth, RxList, OnHealth, Medscape Education, and other owned WebMD sites. WebMD®, Medscape®, CME Circle®, Medpulse®, eMedicine®, MedicineNet®, theheart® and RxList® are among the trademarks of WebMD Health Corp. or its subsidiaries.

About LifeSpeak Inc.

LifeSpeak Inc. is the leading provider of mental, physical, and family wellbeing solutions for employers, health plans, and organizations worldwide. Our innovative suite of digital solutions delivers best-in-class content and human expertise at scale, supporting individuals at every stage of their wellbeing journey. Through our comprehensive portfolio – featuring LifeSpeak Mental Health & Resilience , Wellbeats Wellness , ALAViDA Substance Use , and Torchlight Parenting & Caregiving – we enrich the lives of over 14 million individuals and their families across every pillar of wellbeing. With 24/7 access to our constantly expanding library of expert-led resources, we make it simple for members to find trusted support whenever and wherever they need it. For organizations, LifeSpeak drives stronger engagement and healthier, higher-performing teams. For health plans, we enable members to take a proactive approach to their wellbeing, improving population health while reducing high-cost claims through preventative care. Built on two decades of excellence, LifeSpeak Inc. continues to lead the wellbeing revolution worldwide, transforming how people access and experience wellbeing support – anytime, anywhere. Learn more at .

SOURCE WebMD Health Services

