Health Monitor Network Continues Strong Growth, Expanding Key Account Sales Team With The Appointment Of Hayley Feldman As SVP

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Montvale, NJ, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Monitor Network, the industry pioneer in point of care (POC) marketing, has appointed Hayley Feldman as Senior Vice President of Key Accounts. This strategic addition to the Key Accounts team underscores the company's continued commitment to investing in top-tier talent and driving accelerated growth.

With over 15 years of experience developing and managing enterprise-level relationships across the healthcare marketing landscape, Feldman has a proven track record of delivering measurable outcomes, leading strategic partnerships, and driving digital innovation for some of the industry's most recognized brands.

“Hayley's combination of digital expertise, enterprise partnership experience, and passion for healthcare makes her a standout addition to our team,” said Augie Caruso, EVP, Leader of Key Account Sales.“Her track record of delivering impact and building long-term client relationships aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation and strengthens the value we bring to partners across the POC ecosystem.”

Most recently, Feldman served in a leadership role at Veeva Crossix, focusing on media, analytics, and client strategy. Prior to her tenure at Veeva Crossix, she held senior positions at WebMD/Medscape and Everyday Health, where she led multichannel initiatives targeting both HCP and patient audiences.

“I'm excited to be part of Health Monitor at such a pivotal moment for the company and the industry,” said Feldman.“The organization's commitment to innovation and meaningful impact at the point of care is truly inspiring. I look forward to building strong, lasting partnerships that drive success for our clients and improve health outcomes.”

In her new role, Feldman will report directly to Augie Caruso and lead strategic growth initiatives across Health Monitor's key accounts portfolio. Feldman holds a degree in Advertising from the University of South Carolina.

About Health Monitor Network ®

For over 40 years, Health Monitor has been a nationally recognized, targeted healthcare marketing platform for the Pharma/OTC industry. Our in-house, award-winning content studio creates bespoke healthcare education that fosters more productive patient-physician dialogues at every point of care-we call it #TheHealthMonitorDifference. We have the largest proprietary physician office network in the industry, with over 250,000 offices and more than 450,000 healthcare professionals engaging with our omnichannel educational products. Health Monitor delivers premium point of care content that empowers patients and HCPs with trusted information to achieve the best health outcomes while driving impactful ROI for brands.

Learn more at healthmonitornetwork.com and follow us on LinkedIn , X , YouTube and Instagram .

Attachment

Hayley Feldman

CONTACT: Health Monitor Network ...