Freshworks To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

J.P. Morgan 53rd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference: Dennis Woodside, Chief Executive Officer and President, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 6:20 a.m. Pacific Time (9:20 a.m. Eastern Time)

Jefferies Public Technology Conference: Tyler Sloat, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time (3:00 p.m. Eastern Time) Bank of America Global Technology Conference : Mika Yamamoto, Chief Customer and Marketing Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at 9:20 a.m. Pacific Time (12:20 p.m. Eastern Time)



An audio webcast replay will be accessible from the Freshworks investor relations website at .

About Freshworks Inc.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) builds uncomplicated service software that delivers exceptional customer and employee experiences. Our enterprise-grade solutions are powerful, yet easy to use, and quick to deliver results. Our people-first approach to AI eliminates friction, making employees more effective and organizations more productive. Over 72,000 companies, including Bridgestone, New Balance, Nucor, S&P Global, and Sony Music, trust Freshworks' customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX) software to fuel customer loyalty and service efficiency.

