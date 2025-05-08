DRONEPORT NETWORK SELECTS RESILIENX FOR DEVELOPMENT OF GROUNDBREAKING BEYOND VISUAL LINE OF SIGHT (BVLOS) AIRSPACE ENVIRONMENT IN TULSA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tulsa, OK, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --- DronePort Network has announced the selection of ResilienX, Inc. as partner for the development of a Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) airspace environment in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

This initiative is part of the Secure Autonomy Feedback and Evaluation Test Bed (SAFE-T) project, funded by the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) through the Tulsa Tech Hub. The contract, which will span four years, will enable the creation of an urban BVLOS testing environment that will position Tulsa at the forefront of advanced autonomous aviation operations. ResilienX will lead the design, integration, and implementation of critical infrastructure components including a centralized data exchange, surveillance fusion capabilities, system monitoring tools, and regulatory pathway development.

"Following an extensive evaluation process, ResilienX demonstrated unmatched technical expertise and a proven track record in developing complex BVLOS ecosystems," said Craig Mahaney, CEO of DronePort Network. "Their AAM OptiX platform brings unique capabilities through its centralized data exchange, surveillance fusion, and automated health monitoring systems-creating a commercially viable airspace environment for autonomous systems in Tulsa. This partnership marks a pivotal step in establishing our region as the premier hub for trustworthy autonomous systems integration."

ResilienX, based in Syracuse, New York, brings extensive experience from successful BVLOS corridor implementations nationwide, including high-profile projects with NUAIR, AeroX, NASA, and the U.S. Air Force. The company's AAM OptiX® platform grew from their foundational FRAIHMWORK® software, which monitors the health, integrity, and performance of systems involved in scaled AAM and UAS operations.

"We are honored to partner with DronePort Network on this game-changing initiative," said Andrew Carter, CEO of ResilienX. "While drone testing sites exist across the country, we're focused on developing commercially viable BVLOS ecosystems through our AAM OptiX platform. What sets us apart is our approach to digital infrastructure-our system provides the underlying technology that enables scalable BVLOS operations through real-time monitoring and safety assurance. Without advanced automation and autonomy underpinned by robust digital infrastructure, most UAS applications simply aren't commercially feasible. Working with our exceptional team of partners, we aim to enable not just R&D and testing, but profitable drone operations throughout the Tulsa region."

To deliver on the SAFE-T project vision, ResilienX has teamed with NUAIR (Waiver and Regulatory Support), Sunhillo (Surveillance Data Acquisition and Fusion), Assured Information Security (Cybersecurity Monitoring), and VOTIX (Command and Control Orchestration).

The project will create a robust infrastructure for testing and validating advanced, highly automated drone operations. The airspace environment will support diverse use cases including emergency response, infrastructure inspection, and deliveries while providing critical data for regulatory advancement. Implementation is scheduled to begin in May 2025, with initial system capabilities operational by early 2026.

The SAFE-T project is one of six initiatives funded through Tulsa's Tech Hub's $51 million EDA Tech Hub grant aimed at developing, testing, and manufacturing trustworthy autonomous systems in the Tulsa region.

About DronePort Network

DronePort Network is a national leader in autonomous systems integration and infrastructure development. The organization works closely with cities, states, tribal nations, and federal agencies to support the deployment of Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations, drones as first responders (DFR), and emerging air mobility technologies. Through the Secure Autonomy Feedback and Evaluation Test Bed (SAFE-T) initiative and other groundbreaking projects, DronePort Network is creating the backbone for trustworthy, autonomous aviation ecosystems across the United States.

About ResilienX

ResilienX is a leading provider of digital infrastructure that enables scalable and secure integration of autonomous systems into national airspace, including BVLOS and AAM operations. With a proven track record supporting NASA, the FAA, the U.S. Air Force, and some of the industry's most respected organizations, ResilienX delivers trusted technologies that enable the safe and scalable integration of autonomous systems into complex airspace environments. Through advanced monitoring, data fusion, and regulatory alignment, ResilienX is accelerating the future of autonomous aviation by Making Future Skies Safer®

Attachment

Droneport Network and Resilienx

CONTACT: Emily Bell DronePort (405) 593-8013 ... Andrew Carter ResilienX ...