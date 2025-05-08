Blulogix Announces New Webinar 'Consolidate To Scale - Modernize Your Quote-To-Cash Engine: Rethinking For 2025'

BluLogix, Your Monetization Platform, Your Way

BluLogix Announces New Webinar:“Consolidate to Scale - Modernize Your Quote-to-Cash Engine: Rethinking Your Monetization Stack for 2025”

Why leading B2B companies are consolidating their monetization tech stacks to cut costs, reduce complexity, and future-proof revenue operations in 2025.

- Youssef Yaghmour, CEO of BluLogix

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BluLogix, a leading provider of intelligent monetization solutions, will host a strategic webinar titled“Consolidate to Scale - Modernize Your Quote-to-Cash Engine: Rethinking Your Monetization Stack for 2025.” The live session will be held on Wednesday, May 14th, 2025 at 2PM ET. This webinar is designed for B2B finance, product, operations, and IT leaders navigating recurring revenue models and rising economic pressures.

In today's uncertain economic environment, organizations are facing increased scrutiny on operational efficiency and tech stack costs. Most companies are still using 5–7 separate systems for quoting, usage tracking, billing, tax, revenue recognition, contract renewals, and partner billing. These disjointed workflows create friction, delay innovation, and leak revenue, particularly for companies who manage complex pricing (including usage, tiered, and hybrid models), leverage channel partners, have product bundles and packages and who are focused on growth and profitability.

BluLogix's webinar will provide a blueprint for how to consolidate-or intelligently augment-these systems with a unified quote-to-cash platform that drives control, agility, and profitability that is integrated and automated end-to-end.

Attendees will learn how to:

.Eliminate tool sprawl and reduce the cost of fragmented monetization systems

.Seamlessly integrate with existing CRM and ERP platforms

.Choose between using their current CPQ, Contract Management, RevRec, or Mediation tools-or replacing them with BluIQ's fully integrated modules

.Reduce revenue leakage across usage billing, renewals, and partner workflows

.Accelerate pricing updates, support real-time currency or tariff changes, and scale go-to-market initiatives without adding headcount

The 45-minute session will include practical use cases, a side-by-side comparison of point tools versus end-to-end platforms, and a live Q&A.

Who Should Attend:

.CFOs, COOs, and Finance Leaders

.Revenue and Product Operations Executives

.IT, Systems, and Transformation Teams

.SaaS, AI, UCaaS, IoT, and MSP companies with recurring or usage-based revenue models

