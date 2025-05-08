The Vessel Miami Debuts As Innovative Floating Venue For High-End Events

Newly unveiled modular platform developed for immersive events and experiential marketing activations.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new chapter in Miami's event and hospitality industry begins with the official debut of The Vessel Miami, a 4,000-square-foot floating venue designed to accommodate high-profile activations, brand events, and private celebrations on the waters of Biscayne Bay.Conceived by Naval Architect Sebastian Phillips, The Vessel Miami introduces a modular approach to event production on the water. The USCG-certified platform merges the design sensibilities of a yacht with the functional flexibility of a barge, providing event producers and agencies with an adaptable, high-capacity alternative to traditional venues.A Modular Platform for Versatile Event Execution:The Vessel Miami features two decks, dual full-service bars, integrated A/V infrastructure, and a layout that supports fully customized floorplans. Event formats can range from weddings and corporate productions to fashion runways and brand activations.Key features include:U.S. Coast Guard Certification – Ensures operational safety and compliance.Modular Design – Configurable for a wide range of event types and guest counts (50–150).Branding Capabilities – Offers full customization, including LED displays and wrap options.Shore Tender Access – Guests can arrive via private dock or water shuttles for flexible boarding.Notable Early CollaborationsSince its soft launch, The Vessel Miami has hosted several private activations for high-profile partners, underscoring its potential as a distinctive venue during peak event weeks:A private dinner hosted by Dom Pérignon during Miami Music Week featured Michelin-starred Chef Dani García and artist Marc Anthony.Univision selected the venue for its Premios Lo Nuestro official afterparty.Michelob Ultra held a Copa America campaign event on board.Designers utilized the space as a floating runway during Miami Swim Week.Availability and BookingsThe Vessel Miami is now accepting inquiries for the 2025–2026 season. The venue is open to collaborations with destination management companies (DMCs), event planners, creative agencies, and production teams seeking a dynamic platform for bespoke events.For partnership inquiries, site visits, or booking information, contact here .

