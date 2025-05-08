Rosemark To Showcase Home Care Software At 2025 PHA Conference

Rosemark helps home care agencies become compliant with Medicaid's EVV requirements, easily bill the Veterans Administration, or streamline the operations of a private-pay agency.

- Nicky Reynolds, Marketing and Communications Manager

PA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With Pennsylvania's home care agencies facing increasing regulatory demands, how can technology simplify operations and boost efficiency? Rosemark , a leading provider of home care management software, will be in attendance at the2025 Pennsylvania Home Care Association (PHA) Annual Conference to help answer those questions.

The conference will take place May 14–16 at Wind Creek Resort in Bethlehem, PA. This event brings together home care agency leaders from across Pennsylvania to explore strategies that support exceptional care delivery and agency growth.

Visit Rosemark at the Conference

Rosemark will connect with agency owners and administrators on-site, offering live demos on how its platform streamlines operations and simplifies workflows.

Attendees are invited to stop by Booth #38 to see the platform in action and learn how it can support agency growth and efficiency, as well as retention and recruitment efforts.

Purpose-Built for Pennsylvania Home Care Providers

With 99.9% uptime, Rosemark's software is designed with the unique needs of Pennsylvania agencies in mind, offering full integrations with state-mandated electronic visit verification (EVV) aggregators HHAeXchange and Sandata. The platform also includes powerful tools for scheduling, billing, caregiver communication, and compliance tracking, all in one streamlined solution.

With a deep knowledge of Pennsylvania's regulatory environment, Rosemark ensures agencies can focus more on delivering care and less on paperwork.

Home care agencies across the country rely on Rosemark's reliable, secure, and customizable platform to support business growth and reach goals. Core features include:

. Caregiver Scheduling: Efficiently manage care staff and client schedules

. Billing & Payroll Integrations: Streamline financial workflows

. Rosemark Caregiver App: Real-time shift tracking, visit verification, and alerts

. Compliance Tracking: Maintain caregiver certifications and documentation effortlessly

“Pennsylvania agencies deserve technology that saves time and empowers caregivers,” said Nicky Reynolds, Marketing and Communications Manager at Rosemark.“We're looking forward to engaging with providers at the PHA Conference and demonstrating how Rosemark can help reduce errors, eliminate manual processes, and allow agencies to more effectively do what matters most: provide great care.”

About Rosemark

Backed by 37 years of experience in the home care space, Rosemark is a trusted partner to agencies nationwide. Rosemark delivers customizable and reliable solutions to help agencies navigate operations, stay compliant, and support their caregivers, ultimately improving outcomes for the clients they serve. With a strong commitment to customer service and ongoing innovation, Rosemark partners with agencies to meet their unique needs.

Visit Rosemark at the PHA Conference to see these tools in action, or learn more on RosemarkSystem or by calling (734) 436-2631.

