Uruguay’S Record Rice Harvest Faces Global Market Pressures
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Uruguay, a country that exports nearly all its rice, has produced one of its largest crops in years, according to recent data and industry sources.
Farmers harvested about 1.4 to 1.5 million tons of rice from roughly 170,000 to 182,000 hectares, with yields averaging 9,000 kilograms per hectare. These results place Uruguay among the world's leading rice exporters by quality and efficiency.
Despite the strong harvest, the market context has shifted. Global rice prices have dropped sharply-by as much as 24 percent in the past year-due to India's return as a major exporter after lifting its export ban.
India controls a large share of the world's rice supply, and its return has pushed prices down and made buyers more cautious. As a result, Uruguayan rice, which fetched $880 per metric ton last year, now sells for around $669 per metric ton.
Uruguay must export about 95 percent of its rice because local consumption remains low, at around 60,000 tons per year. The country's main export markets include the European Union, Central America, Mexico, and parts of Africa.
However, competition has increased, and Brazil, a traditional buyer, has reduced imports due to its own large harvest and a weaker currency. High production costs also challenge Uruguayan farmers.
Uruguay's Rice Sector Faces Margin Pressure
Growing rice in Uruguay costs about $2,000 per hectare, and the recent price drop has squeezed margins. Logistics add further pressure. Transporting rice from farms in the north to the port of Montevideo remains expensive, and port costs are higher than in neighboring countries.
Industry leaders and the government have responded by seeking new buyers in Central America and Mexico. Recent trade missions aim to secure better market access and negotiate lower tariffs, but results remain uncertain.
Meanwhile, weather concerns persist. Rice farming in Uruguay relies on irrigation, and water shortages could threaten future harvests if rainfall does not improve.
Uruguay's rice sector stands at a crossroads. Farmers have proven their ability to produce high-quality rice at scale, but global market forces and domestic costs now test the industry's resilience.
The coming months will show if Uruguay can maintain its place among the world's top rice exporters in a more competitive and volatile market. All figures and claims in this article come from official reports and industry sources. No information has been fabricated or exaggerated.
