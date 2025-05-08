Weather Updates: IMD Forecasts Fresh Heatwave In East India, Rain In Northwest And Central Regions

MENAFN - Live Mint) Weather Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a fresh heatwave over East India and rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms over Northwest and Central India for the next few days.

Heatwave conditions are likely to occur in isolated pockets of Gangetic West Bengal during May 10–13, Odisha during May 10–14, Bihar during May 11–13, and Jharkhand during May 11–14.

The weather department said hot and humid weather is expected to prevail over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on May 8 and 9.

The IMD also predicted:“Thunderstorms, lightning, and squally winds likely over Maharashtra and Gujarat on May 8, 2025,” and“Heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning likely over Northeast India during May 9–13, 2025.”

In a weather warning for May 8, 2025, the IMD said thundersqualls with wind speeds reaching 50–60 kmph are likely at isolated places over Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and West Madhya Pradesh.

The national capital on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature of 24.6 degrees Celsius, 0.5 degrees below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has forecast a thunderstorm with rain on Thursday and Friday, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 37 degrees Celsius

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Jammu and Kashmir from May 9 to May 12, with the region likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.

On Thursday, the Kathua region in Jammu and Kashmir experienced light showers, and the Meteorological Department has predicted partly cloudy skies over the next four days.

Additionally, following a mudslide in the Chamba Seri area of Ramban district, vehicular movement on both sides of the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway has been halted

For Northwest India, the IMD said:“Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds speed reaching 40-60 kmph likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand; Isolated to Scattered light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during 08th-11th May.”

“Duststorm very likely at isolated places over West Rajasthan on 09th & 10th May.”

For West India:“Isolated to Scattered light/moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely over West India during 08th-12th May.”

“Thundersquall wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada and Gujarat State on 08th May.”

For East & Central India:“Isolated to Scattered light/moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha & Chhattisgarh during 08th-12th May; with winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph over West Bengal & Sikkim during 10th-12th; Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha on 08th May.”

“Thundersquall wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph likely over West Madhya Pradesh on 08th and over Chhattisgarh during 09th-11th May.”

“Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 11th & 12th May.”

For South peninsular India:“Isolated to Scattered light/moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & strong winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Karnataka during 08th-12th and over Tamilnadu Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe on 08th & 09th May.”

For Northeast India:“Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph likely over Northeast India during next 5 days.”

“Isolated heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya during 09th-14th and over Mizoram on 12th with very heavy rainfall over Assam & Meghalaya on 11th & 12th May.”