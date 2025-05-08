Pak Army Says 4 Soldiers Injured In Drone Attack

In New Delhi, Indian military officials said the Indian armed forces foiled attempts by the Pakistani military to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India last night and destroyed a Pakistani air defence system in Lahore.

In Islamabad, Pakistan Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said one drone crashed near Lahore and four soldiers sustained injuries as a result of the attack.

Chaudhry claimed that drones were neutralised in Lahore, Gujranwala, Chakwal, Bahawalpur, Miano, Karachi, Chhor, Rawalpindi, and Attock.

“So far, 25 Israeli-made Herop drones have been shot down by the Pakistani Army's soft kill (technical) and hard kill (weapons),” the Pakistan Army claimed in a statement.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now