Pak Army Says 4 Soldiers Injured In Drone Attack

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Islamabad- The Pakistan Army on Thursday said its four soldiers were injured in a drone attack and claimed that armed forces shot down several UAVs launched by India, as tension continued between the neighbours.
In New Delhi, Indian military officials said the Indian armed forces foiled attempts by the Pakistani military to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India last night and destroyed a Pakistani air defence system in Lahore.
In Islamabad, Pakistan Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said one drone crashed near Lahore and four soldiers sustained injuries as a result of the attack.
Chaudhry claimed that drones were neutralised in Lahore, Gujranwala, Chakwal, Bahawalpur, Miano, Karachi, Chhor, Rawalpindi, and Attock.
“So far, 25 Israeli-made Herop drones have been shot down by the Pakistani Army's soft kill (technical) and hard kill (weapons),” the Pakistan Army claimed in a statement.
