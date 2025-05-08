Singapore Issues Advisory Asking Its Nationals To Defer Travel To J & K, Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Singapore- Singapore has advised its citizens to defer all non-essential travel to Jammu and Kashmir in India, and to Pakistan, amid tensions between the two neighbours.
Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Wednesday asked travellers to exercise caution, particularly in border regions between Pakistan and India.
“Singaporeans in India and Pakistan are advised to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautions for personal safety, including avoiding large gatherings, monitoring local news closely, heeding instructions of local authorities, and eRegistering with MFA,” the ministry said in a statement.
The latest advisory is an update on the one issued on April 30, which only cautioned travelling to“high-risk areas” in Pakistan.
The advisory added that Singaporeans in India and Pakistan can also seek consular assistance.
Travel agencies in Singapore are re-evaluating tours to Jammu and Kashmir, and Pakistan.
The tension in the region has disrupted travel, with more than 50 flights to and from Pakistan being cancelled and several Asian airlines re-routing or cancelling their flights.
