KNG Chief Affirms Keenness On Providing Health Care For Its Members
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Chief Sheikh Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah affirmed on Thursday his keenness on providing necessary health care services for KNG members.
In a press release after the opening of the new physiotherapy center in Al-Tahreer Camp, in the presence of several senior officers.
Al-Sabah said that the physiotherapy center contributes to improving and developing the services provided by the KNG to its members, and that the establishment of the center comes within the objectives of the 2030 strategic plan (Protecting the Nation) to support the health system in the KNG.
He pointed out that this comes in line with the directives of the country's political leadership, represented by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.
Chief Mubarak Al-Sabah stressed the need to continue developing the level of medical services in all KNG clinics and keeping up with the latest equipment to provide comprehensive medical care to its members.
He conducted a tour in the physiotherapy center, where he was briefed with the available facilities, services provided by the center, and the latest and advanced equipment in the Middle East in the field of physical therapy. (end)
