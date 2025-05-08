MOVA Introduces M10 - Powerful, Self-Cleaning Wet And Dry Vacuum

The M10 features 180° Lie-Flat Reach technology, allowing the vacuum to clean under furniture and reach tight spaces as narrow as 14 cm. A rotating axis ensures smooth maneuverability and full access to low areas where dirt and dust often hide.

Strong Suction, Lightweight Build

Powered by a 104,000 RPM motor , the M10 delivers 18,000 Pa of suction to tackle wet and dry messes with ease. Despite its power, the unit remains ultra-lightweight at just 0.9 kg (1.98 lbs) when handheld, offering comfort and control during extended cleaning sessions.

Dual-Edge Brush with Anti-Tangle Design

The upgraded dual-edge brush reaches along baseboards and into corners, while a densely serrated scraper and comb tooth design help remove trapped hair and prevent tangles, keeping maintenance minimal and performance high.

Full Self-Cleaning with Heat and Speed

The M10's self-cleaning system includes 75°C hot water dual-rotation brush washing and hot air drying , ensuring a 100% clean roller every time. This keeps the vacuum ready to perform-no manual rinsing or drying required.

Availability

The MOVA M10 wet and dry vacuum is now available at $349 across North America. For a limited time, it is offered at a special launch price of $279 for the first two weeks . For more details or to purchase, visit: href="" rel="nofollow" MOV

About MOVA

MOVA was born in 2024. By integrating advanced AI, MOVA products think and clean on their own-freeing users from daily chores and giving them time for what truly matters. From floor care to personal grooming, from kitchen essentials to outdoor tools, we build an intelligent ecosystem that brings ease and warmth to every corner of life. Backed by hardcore technology and driven by human needs, MOVA is reshaping the home experience and leading the future of smart living.

