Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Syra Health Announces First Quarter Revenue Of $1.9 Million, Up 6% Yoy


2025-05-08 08:01:40
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Revenue increase led by Population Health's 261% YoY Expansion

Gross Margin Improves Substantially to 31.7%, up 14.6 Percentage Points YoY

Continued Efficiency Gains Cut Q1 2025 Net Losses by Over Two Thirds Compared to Q1 2024

A conference call will be held today, Thursday, May 8, at 9:00 am ET

CARMEL, Ind., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (OTCQB: SYRA ) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company dedicated to powering better health through innovative technology products and services, announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Q1 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue of $1.9 million, up 6% compared to $1.8 million in Q1 2024.
    • Revenues, excluding Healthcare Workforce, grew 261% YoY and expanded to 65% of total revenues, compared to 19% of total revenue in Q1 2024.
    • Population Health reached $1.2 million in revenues, more than tripling from $333,000 in Q1 2024, driven by new contracts and extensions, as well as increased contributions from milestone-based revenues.
  • Gross margins expand YoY by 14.6 percentage points to 31.7% in 1Q 2025.
  • Operating Expense decreased 39% YoY, continuing to improve the profitability trajectory.
  • Net Loss reduction to ($472,000) from ($1.4) million in Q1 2024.
  • Cash of $2.5 million and no long-term debt as of March 31, 2025.

2025 Financial Outlook

  • Ongoing federal government-level budgetary revisions are impacting our key customers across state, local, and county government agencies. Given the current variability of the healthcare market, the Company believes it is prudent to withdraw its 2025 guidance at this time. An updated outlook will be provided once these changes are more quantifiable.
  • The Company is continuing to prioritize the higher margin Population Health and Behavioral and Mental Health business units and is also expanding into the private healthcare sector, alongside its public sector work.

Recent Operational Highlights

  • Secured a $2.5 million Population Health contract with a major insurance provider to enhance member health plans using advanced data analytics. The contract, which is set to renew for two additional years at the same value, will be supported by a dedicated team of Syra Health professionals.
  • Secured a one-year, $1.5 million contract extension with Indiana FSSA NeuroDiagnostic Institute, a portion of which has already been received, with the remainder to be recognized over time based on service needs.
  • Awarded a $660,000 Population Health contract extension with a national healthcare organization to improve quality, enhance outcomes, and reduce costs through expert data analysis and member outreach supporting its Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®).
  • Launched specialized content within Syrenity aimed at supporting individuals living with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), including evidence-based coping strategies, guided exercises, and expert-led modules.

Management Commentary

Dr. Deepika Vuppalanchi, CEO of Syra Health, said, "We are pleased that we began 2025 with strong momentum, delivering solid revenue growth and significant gross margin expansion, driven by our strategic focus on higher-margin business units. The success of our Population Health business unit underscores the effectiveness of our refined go-to-market strategy and our commitment to addressing critical gaps in healthcare delivery. As we navigate a dynamic healthcare landscape, we remain focused on operational efficiency, innovative digital health solutions, and long-term value creation for our key stakeholders."

Q1 2025 Financial Results

Revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was $1.9 million, an increase of 6% compared to $1.8 million in the first quarter of 2024. Strong growth was driven by the high-margin Population Health segment, which expanded 261% year-over-year. Within Healthcare Workforce, our long-term contract with the Indiana FSSA NeuroDiagnostic Institute expired, partially offset by the aforementioned contract extension with the same customer.

Gross profit margin was 31.7% in the first quarter of 2025, a 14.6 percentage point expansion compared to 17.1% in the prior year period. This improvement was related to the phase out of certain lower-margin Healthcare Workforce contracts and a shift towards higher-margin Population Health contracts. The year-over-year margin expansion also reflects a $120,000 reclassification of expenses from cost of services to selling, general, and administrative expenses in the year-ago period.

Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were $1.1 million compared to $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2024, a decline of 39% compared to the year-ago period. The reduction was driven by operational efficiency gains and disciplined cost management, which was partially offset by the aforementioned reclassification of expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2025 was ($462,000), a significant improvement compared to ($1.4) million in the prior year.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2025 was ($472,000) compared to ($1.4) million in the first quarter of 2024. This improvement of over 3x versus the year-ago period was driven by our operational restructuring efforts, a continuation of trends that began last year. Earnings per share for the first quarter of 2025 were ($0.04), compared to ($0.22) in the year-ago period.

Conference Call

Management will hold a conference call to discuss the full-year financial results at 9:00 am ET on May 8, 2025.

Interested parties can listen to the live webcast and access the replay after the call through the same link available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at .

SYRA HEALTH CORP.
 BALANCE SHEETS
 (UNAUDITED)



March 31,



December 31,




2025



2024


ASSETS

(Unaudited)















Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,490,585

$

2,395,405

Accounts receivable, net

945,856


680,827









Other current assets

210,788


276,563

Total current assets

3,647,229


3,352,795









Property and equipment, net

20,550


27,347

Right-of-use asset

54,771


299,190









Total assets

$

3,722,550

$

3,679,332









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
















Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$

325,027

$

101,690

Accrued expenses

211,867


230,383

Deferred revenue

599,213


16,611

Current portion of operating lease liability, related party

54,771


111,978

Notes payable

75,036


152,887

Total current liabilities

1,265,914


613,549









Non-current portion of operating lease liability, related party

-


187,212









Total liabilities

1,265,914


800,761









Commitments and contingencies
















Stockholders' equity (deficit):







Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized,
no shares designated, issued and outstanding

-


-

Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares
authorized, 11,339,169 and 8,979,204 shares issued and
outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024,
respectively

11,339


8,979

Convertible class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000
shares authorized, 6000,000 and 833,334 shares issued and
outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024,
respectively

600


833









Additional paid-in capital

11,741,155


11,692,952

Accumulated deficit

(9,296,458)


(8,824,193)

Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

2,456,636


2,878,571









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$

3,722,550

$

3,679,332

SYRA HEALTH CORP.
 STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
 (UNAUDITED)




For the Three Months Ended




March 31,




2025



2024









Net revenues

$

1,857,774

$

1,752,340

Cost of services

1,268,618


1,452,561

Gross profit

589,156


299,779









Operating expenses:







Salaries and benefits

507,207


736,303

Professional services

224,026


194,580

Research and development expenses

37,173


277,548

Selling, general and administrative expenses

287,287


522,757

Depreciation

6,797


12,545

Total operating expenses

1,062,490


1,743,733









Operating loss

(473,334)


(1,443,954)









Other income (expense):







Interest income

4,298


981

Interest expense

(3,229)


(4,077)

Total other income (expense)

1,069


(3,096)









Net loss

$

(472,265)

$

(1,447,050)









Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted

11,587,058


6,495,213

Net loss per common share - basic and diluted

$

(0.04)

$

(0.22)







SYRA HEALTH CORP.
 STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
 (UNAUDITED)




For the Three Months Ended




March 31,




2025



2024


CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net loss

$

(472,265)

$

(1,447,050)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation

6,797


12,545

Common stock issued for services

2,586


18,875

Non-cash lease expense

-


31,373

Stock-based compensation, stock options

32,944


14,140

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

(265,029)


314,951

Accounts receivable, related party

-


(31,510)

Other current assets

65,775


7,900

Right-of-use asset

244,419


-

Accounts payable

223,337


182,576

Deferred revenue

582,602


6,108

Accrued expenses

(18,516)


120,720

Operating lease liability

(244,419)


(31,373)

Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities

158,231


(800,745)









CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Purchase of property and equipment

-


(5,619)

Net cash used in investing activities

-


(5,619)









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Proceeds received on exercise of warrants

14,800


850,129

Repayments on notes payable

(77,851)


(85,883)

Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities

(63,051)


764,246









NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

95,180


(42,118)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD

2,395,405


3,280,075

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

$

2,490,585

$

3,237,957









SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION:







Interest paid

$

3,229

$

4,077

Income taxes paid

$

-

$

-

NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Conversion of Class B common stock to Class A common stock

$

2,333

$

-

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial results reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), we have provided the following non-GAAP financial measure in this release and the accompanying tables: adjusted EBITDA. We use this non-GAAP financial measures internally to facilitate period-to-period comparisons and analysis of our operating performance and liquidity, and believe it is useful to investors as a supplement to GAAP measures in analyzing, trending, and benchmarking the performance and value of our business. However, this measure is not intended to be a substitute for those reported in accordance with GAAP. These measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, even when similar terms are used to identify such measures. For reconciliations of historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable financial measures under GAAP, see the table below.

SYRA HEALTH CORP.
 RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET LOSS
 (UNAUDITED)




Quarter Ended



March 31, 2024

March 31, 2025

Net Income

($1,447,050)

($472,265)

Interest expense

4,077

3,229

Depreciation expense

12,545

6,797

Taxes

-

-

Adjusted EBITDA

($1,430,428)

($462,239)




About Syra Health

Syra Health is a healthcare technology company that powers better health in critical areas such as mental health, population health, and the healthcare workforce. The company's leading-edge technology products and innovative services focus on prevention, access, and affordability. With a commitment to improving health, Syra Health is advancing healthcare solutions nationwide and around the world. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected use of proceeds, the Company's operations and business strategy, and the Company's expected financial results. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty, and changes in circumstances. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by federal securities laws, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts

For Media Inquiries:
Christine Drury
Director of Corporate Communications
Syra Health
463-345-5180
[email protected]

For Investor Inquiries:
Corbin Woodhull
Managing Director, Global Advisory
Hayden IR
602-476-1821
[email protected]

SOURCE Syra Health

Search