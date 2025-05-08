Magna5 Wins Award For Work-Life Flexibility

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Top Workplaces awards are based on authentic employee feedback from a research-backed engagement survey, setting Magna5 apart as an employer of choice. Magna5's commitment to a positive workplace culture ensures customers benefit from a dedicated, engaged team that delivers exceptional service. By fostering open communication, encouraging innovation, and recognizing outstanding performance, Magna5 creates an environment where employees are motivated to go above and beyond, resulting in proactive support, reliable solutions, and a superior client experience.

"We've built a culture where every voice is valued and every achievement is shared." - Bob Farina, Magna5 CEO

"Our recognition as a Top Workplaces Culture Excellence winner is the direct result of our team's relentless drive to collaborate, innovate, and put people first in everything we do," said Bob Farina, CEO of Magna5. "By embracing transparency and earning trust, we've built a culture where every voice is valued and every achievement is shared, even though many of our employees work remotely. This honor reflects not just where we work, but how we work together to win for our clients and for each other."

Magna5's people-first approach ensures employees have flexibility in how and where they work, supported by managers who genuinely care about their concerns and career growth. By prioritizing employee engagement and satisfaction, Magna5 not only attracts top talent but also delivers outstanding service and results for its clients.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

About Magna5

Magna5, a NewSpring Holdings platform, provides cybersecurity , managed IT services , cloud hosting , compliance services , consulting and procurement to SMB, mid-market, and enterprise customers, including leaders in healthcare, financial services, construction and engineering, legal services, education, and other industry segments. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, with local support centers across the US, Magna5 has customers nationally. For more information, visit .

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage or topworkplaces.

