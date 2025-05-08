Choice Financial Group Appoints Troy Dillow As President & Chief Operating Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) A key figure in CFG's growth story, Dillow joined the organization in 2021 as its first merger partner through the acquisition of Bernier Insurance in Rochester, NH. Since then, he has helped lead the company's rapid expansion, most recently serving as Executive Vice President of Operations and Carrier Relations. In this new role, Dillow will be responsible for leading CFG's day-to-day operations, executing strategic initiatives, and ensuring alignment across its growing network of partner agencies.

"Troy has lived every chapter of the Choice story," said Bob Hilb, Chairman & CEO of Choice Financial Group. "He's been an independent agency owner, an integration leader, and a trusted voice in our most important conversations. I could not be more enthusiastic about this appointment; Troy is a true partner to me and our leadership team. Most importantly, however, is how our other merger partners respect Troy and embrace his leadership."

Prior to his career in insurance, Dillow served as a Nuclear General Foreman and later Nuclear Director at the U.S. Department of Defense, overseeing modernization and decommissioning of nuclear submarines. He earned his Lean Six Sigma certification during that time before launching and scaling a successful transportation company, transporting over 12,000 passengers annually at its peak. In 2015, Dillow entered the insurance industry and, in 2017, acquired Bernier Insurance from his father-in-law, Harvey Bernier, Jr.

"I'm honored to step into this role at such a defining moment for our company," said Dillow. "What makes Choice special is our commitment to preserving the independence and legacy of our partners, while equipping them with the tools to grow stronger together. It's a mission I believe in deeply because I've lived it."

CFG now includes more than 30 partner agencies across 20+ states, and continues to accelerate its growth with support from Northlane Capital Partners, a leading private equity firm focused on the financial services sector.

