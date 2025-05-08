Focusing On Technological Innovation: The 27Th China Beijing International High-Tech Expo Opens

BEIJING, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 27th China Beijing International High-Tech Expo (The 27th CHITEC) officially opened on May 8 at the Beijing National Convention Center.

Themed "Science and Technology for A Better Future", the exhibition covers a total area of approximately 50,000 square meters, featuring six major exhibition areas: Information Technology, Intelligent Manufacturing, Medicine and Health, Carbon Peaking and Carbon Neutrality, Digital Economy, and Regional Innovation. The Expo emphasizes the latest achievements in future industries, showcasing breakthroughs in cutting-edge technologies, cross-disciplinary innovation paradigms, and industrial application demonstrations that lead the acceleration of new quality productive forces formation. The Expo also highlights the achievements in building international innovation centers, featuring new scientific research outcomes, breakthroughs in frontier technologies, and collaborative innovations, thus injecting lasting momentum into high-quality development. The three trillion-level industrial clusters in Beijing are a major highlight, vividly showcasing breakthroughs in new applications of next-generation information technologies, the development of the pharmaceutical and health sectors, and new trends in the tech services industry.

Special emphasis is placed on how technology empowers new lifestyles, with a focus on high-quality consumer offerings. The role of AI in enhancing experiences is demonstrated, enriching the tech consumption landscape and making the event more interactive and engaging. The concept of "integrated exhibitions with virtual and physical fusion" is reflected in this year's Expo, which continues to feature an online platform to offer exhibitors and visitors more diverse cooperation opportunities and value-added services, facilitating the pragmatic exchange of innovative solutions and the application of technological breakthroughs.

Furthermore, a series of trade and investment promotion activities are organized to foster collaboration across the industrial chain, drive win-win partnerships through innovation, and present high-quality industries on the global stage through efficient promotion.

SOURCE CHITEC

