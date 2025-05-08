Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Announces Second Quarter Results
|
Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. and Subsidiaries
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 29, 2025
|
|
|
March 30, 2024
|
|
|
March 29, 2025
|
|
|
March 30, 2024
|
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Propane
|
|
$
|
525,256
|
|
|
$
|
437,564
|
|
|
$
|
855,539
|
|
|
$
|
750,922
|
|
Fuel oil and refined fuels
|
|
|
33,364
|
|
|
|
31,595
|
|
|
|
51,025
|
|
|
|
55,493
|
|
Natural gas and electricity
|
|
|
9,025
|
|
|
|
8,713
|
|
|
|
15,078
|
|
|
|
15,206
|
|
All other
|
|
|
20,018
|
|
|
|
20,215
|
|
|
|
39,350
|
|
|
|
42,300
|
|
|
|
|
587,663
|
|
|
|
498,087
|
|
|
|
960,992
|
|
|
|
863,921
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs and expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of products sold
|
|
|
242,362
|
|
|
|
190,120
|
|
|
|
389,524
|
|
|
|
343,173
|
|
Operating
|
|
|
139,377
|
|
|
|
128,311
|
|
|
|
262,530
|
|
|
|
250,381
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
29,911
|
|
|
|
26,071
|
|
|
|
56,764
|
|
|
|
51,641
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
17,600
|
|
|
|
16,725
|
|
|
|
34,699
|
|
|
|
33,118
|
|
|
|
|
429,250
|
|
|
|
361,227
|
|
|
|
743,517
|
|
|
|
678,313
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
158,413
|
|
|
|
136,860
|
|
|
|
217,475
|
|
|
|
185,608
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss on debt extinguishment
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
215
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
215
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
20,567
|
|
|
|
19,919
|
|
|
|
40,179
|
|
|
|
38,111
|
|
Other, net
|
|
|
729
|
|
|
|
5,194
|
|
|
|
20,196
|
|
|
|
11,047
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before (benefit from) provision for income
|
|
|
137,117
|
|
|
|
111,532
|
|
|
|
157,100
|
|
|
|
136,235
|
|
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes
|
|
|
(4)
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
559
|
|
|
|
281
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
137,121
|
|
|
$
|
111,500
|
|
|
$
|
156,541
|
|
|
$
|
135,954
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per Common Unit - basic
|
|
$
|
2.11
|
|
|
$
|
1.73
|
|
|
$
|
2.42
|
|
|
$
|
2.12
|
|
Weighted average number of Common Units
|
|
|
64,876
|
|
|
|
64,363
|
|
|
|
64,711
|
|
|
|
64,239
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per Common Unit - diluted
|
|
$
|
2.10
|
|
|
$
|
1.72
|
|
|
$
|
2.41
|
|
|
$
|
2.10
|
|
Weighted average number of Common Units
|
|
|
65,262
|
|
|
|
64,818
|
|
|
|
65,034
|
|
|
|
64,626
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental Information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA (a)
|
|
$
|
175,284
|
|
|
$
|
148,176
|
|
|
$
|
231,978
|
|
|
$
|
207,464
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA (a)
|
|
$
|
175,044
|
|
|
$
|
147,022
|
|
|
$
|
250,345
|
|
|
$
|
222,254
|
|
Retail gallons sold:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Propane
|
|
|
162,027
|
|
|
|
140,243
|
|
|
|
267,766
|
|
|
|
246,788
|
|
Refined fuels
|
|
|
7,760
|
|
|
|
6,992
|
|
|
|
12,127
|
|
|
|
12,248
|
|
Capital expenditures:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Maintenance
|
|
$
|
8,041
|
|
|
$
|
5,577
|
|
|
$
|
12,659
|
|
|
$
|
10,668
|
|
Growth
|
|
$
|
11,268
|
|
|
$
|
8,969
|
|
|
$
|
30,493
|
|
|
$
|
15,028
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
EBITDA represents net income before deducting interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA excluding the unrealized net gain or loss on mark-to-market activity for derivative instruments and other items, as applicable, as provided in the table below. Our management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental measures of operating performance and we are including them because we believe that they provide our investors and industry analysts with additional information that we determined is useful to evaluate our operating results.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not recognized terms under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("US GAAP") and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or net cash provided by operating activities determined in accordance with US GAAP. Because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as determined by us excludes some, but not all, items that affect net income, they may not be comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA or similarly titled measures used by other companies.
The following table sets forth our calculations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 29, 2025
|
|
|
March 30, 2024
|
|
|
March 29, 2025
|
|
|
March 30, 2024
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
137,121
|
|
|
$
|
111,500
|
|
|
$
|
156,541
|
|
|
$
|
135,954
|
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes
|
|
|
(4)
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
559
|
|
|
|
281
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
20,567
|
|
|
|
19,919
|
|
|
|
40,179
|
|
|
|
38,111
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
17,600
|
|
|
|
16,725
|
|
|
|
34,699
|
|
|
|
33,118
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
175,284
|
|
|
|
148,176
|
|
|
|
231,978
|
|
|
|
207,464
|
|
Unrealized non-cash (gains) losses on changes in
|
|
|
(744)
|
|
|
|
(5,868)
|
|
|
|
(4,378)
|
|
|
|
4,918
|
|
Equity in losses and impairment charges for
|
|
|
504
|
|
|
|
4,499
|
|
|
|
22,745
|
|
|
|
9,657
|
|
Loss on debt extinguishment
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
215
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
215
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
175,044
|
|
|
$
|
147,022
|
|
|
$
|
250,345
|
|
|
$
|
222,254
|
We also reference gross margins, computed as revenues less cost of products sold as those amounts are reported on the consolidated financial statements. Our management uses gross margin as a supplemental measure of operating performance and we are including it as we believe that it provides our investors and industry analysts with additional information that we determined is useful to evaluate our operating results. As cost of products sold does not include depreciation and amortization expense, the gross margin we reference is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.
The unaudited financial information included in this document is intended only as a summary provided for your convenience, and should be read in conjunction with the complete consolidated financial statements of the Partnership (including the Notes thereto, which set forth important information) contained in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed by the Partnership with the SEC. Such report, once filed, will be available on the public EDGAR electronic filing system maintained by the SEC.
