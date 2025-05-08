Vital Farms Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
| VITAL FARMS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Amounts in thousands, except share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|13-Weeks Ended
| March 30,
2025
| March 31,
2024
|Net revenue
|$
|162,189
|$
|147,929
|Cost of goods sold
|99,676
|89,032
|Gross profit
|62,513
|58,897
|Operating expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative
|31,909
|27,132
|Shipping and distribution
|8,835
|7,596
|Total operating expenses
|40,744
|34,728
|Income from operations
|21,769
|24,169
|Other income (expense), net:
|Interest expense
|(234
|)
|(255
|)
|Interest income
|1,211
|1,088
|Other expense, net
|(404
|)
|(277
|)
|Total other income (expense), net
|573
|556
|Net income before income taxes
|22,342
|24,725
|Income tax provision
|5,441
|5,702
|Net income
|$
|16,901
|$
|19,023
|Net income per share:
|Basic:
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.46
|Diluted:
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.43
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic:
|44,250,685
|41,792,527
|Diluted:
|45,804,924
|43,845,952
| VITAL FARMS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except share amounts)
| March 30,
2025
| December 29,
2024
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|156,305
|$
|150,601
|Investment securities, available-for-sale
|5,021
|9,692
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $683 and $691 as of March 30, 2025 and December 29, 2024, respectively
|51,878
|54,342
|Inventories
|34,525
|23,666
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net of allowance for credit losses of $172 and $240 as of March 30, 2025 and December 29, 2024, respectively
|8,912
|7,740
|Assets held for sale
|3,192
|-
|Total current assets
|259,833
|246,041
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|81,452
|84,521
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|24,511
|19,617
|Goodwill and other assets
|11,093
|9,153
|Total assets
|$
|376,889
|$
|359,332
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|38,756
|$
|38,582
|Accrued liabilities
|23,169
|31,328
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|5,239
|3,849
|Finance lease liabilities, current
|4,312
|3,932
|Income taxes payable
|6,036
|838
|Total current liabilities
|77,512
|78,529
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|2,145
|2,918
|Finance lease liabilities, non-current
|7,508
|8,011
|Other liabilities
|819
|572
|Total liabilities
|$
|87,984
|$
|90,030
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 19)
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized as of March 30, 2025 and December 29, 2024; no shares issued and outstanding as of March 30, 2025 and December 29, 2024
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 310,000,000 shares authorized as of March 30, 2025 and December 29, 2024; 44,497,012 and 44,042,355 shares issued and outstanding as of March 30, 2025 and December 29, 2024, respectively
|4
|4
|Additional paid-in capital
|188,868
|186,182
|Retained earnings
|100,014
|83,113
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|19
|3
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|288,905
|$
|269,302
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|376,889
|$
|359,332
| VITAL FARMS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|13-Weeks Ended
| March 30,
2025
| March 31,
2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|16,901
|$
|19,023
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,259
|2,297
|Reduction in the carrying amount of right-of-use assets
|1,687
|1,673
|Amortization of available-for-sale debt securities
|12
|65
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|22
|-
|Stock-based compensation expense
|2,853
|1,982
|Deferred taxes
|240
|-
|Net realized losses on derivative instruments
|432
|300
|Other
|(211
|)
|(289
|)
|Net change in operating assets and liabilities
|(19,921
|)
|(1,102
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|5,274
|$
|23,949
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|(3,127
|)
|(1,324
|)
|Purchases of derivative instruments
|-
|(669
|)
|Maturities and call redemptions of available-for-sale debt securities
|4,275
|9,020
|Proceeds from the sale of available-for-sale debt securities
|404
|-
|Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment
|48
|-
|Net cash provided by investing activities
|$
|1,600
|$
|7,027
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|2,715
|824
|Payment of tax withholding obligation on vested restricted stock unit shares
|(2,882
|)
|(1,310
|)
|Principal payments under finance lease obligations
|(1,003
|)
|(819
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|$
|(1,170
|)
|$
|(1,305
|)
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|5,704
|29,671
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
|150,601
|84,149
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
|$
|156,305
|$
|113,820
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|212
|$
|255
|Cash paid for income taxes
|3
|-
|Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|522
|$
|623
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We report our financial results in accordance with GAAP. However, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, non-GAAP financial measures, provide investors with additional useful information in evaluating our performance.
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are financial measures that are not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, when taken together with our financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our operating performance and facilitate internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations or outlook. In particular, we believe that the use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are helpful to our investors as they are measures used by management in assessing the health of our business, determining incentive compensation and evaluating our operating performance, as well as for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income, adjusted to exclude: (1) depreciation and amortization; (2) stock-based compensation expense; (3) (benefit) or provision for income taxes as applicable; (4) interest expense; and (5) interest income. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net Revenue.
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Some of the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin include that (1) they do not properly reflect capital commitments to be paid in the future, (2) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the underlying assets may need to be replaced and Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin do not reflect these capital expenditures, (3) they do not consider the impact of stock-based compensation expense, (4) they do not reflect other non-operating expenses, including interest expense; and (5) they do not reflect tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us. In addition, our use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies because they may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin in the same manner, limiting the usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, when evaluating our performance, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin alongside other financial measures, including our net income and other results stated in accordance with GAAP.
The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income and a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Margin to net income margin, the most directly comparable financial measures stated in accordance with GAAP, for the 13- and 39-week periods presented.
| VITAL FARMS, INC.
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|13-Weeks Ended
| March 30,
2025
| March 31,
2024
|(in thousands)
|Net income
|$
|16,901
|$
|19,023
|Depreciation and amortization(1)
|3,259
|3,211
|Stock-based compensation expense
|2,853
|1,982
|Income tax provision
|5,441
|5,702
|Interest expense
|234
|255
|Interest income
|(1,211
|)
|(1,088
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|27,477
|$
|29,085
|Net revenue
|$
|162,189
|$
|147,929
|Net income margin(2)
|10.4
|%
|12.9
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin(3)
|16.9
|%
|19.7
|%
|1
|Amount also includes finance lease amortization.
|2
|Net income margin is calculated by dividing net income by net revenue.
|3
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by net revenue.
