MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LocaChange reveals key Life360 user, revenue, and privacy trends in its 2025 data analysis, helping families understand app benefits and risks.

- said Teddy, lead analyst at LocaChange. NEW YORK CITY, NY, CHINA, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In response to the rising concerns over digital safety and real-time location tracking, virtual location solution provider LocaChange has released an in-depth report analyzing the current state of Life360 -one of the world's most popular family tracking apps. The report, titled“Life360 Data Analysis 2025: User Statistics, Revenue Insights, and Privacy Concerns” offers a comprehensive look at the app's user demographics, global adoption trends, revenue patterns, and evolving public perception.As a professional institution focused on virtual location technologies and digital privacy, LocaChange initiated this 2025 research project to systematically analyze Life360's key data indicators. The goal was to better understand user behavior, data monetization practices, and the platform's evolving privacy policies. This initiative was driven by the growing public scrutiny over how location data is collected, shared, and potentially exploited. LocaChange's report serves not only as a technical breakdown but also as an authoritative resource to guide industry discussions on ethical data usage.Key Findings from the Report Include:Continued Popularity in 2025: Life360 remains widely used worldwide, with Google Trends showing a noticeable spike in early 2023 due to severe weather emergencies in California. Its 2025 popularity level is higher than the average in 2024, reflecting consistent global demand for family safety solutions.Massive User Base Growth (2020–2024): Life360's monthly active users (MAUs) have grown steadily year over year. As of 2024, tens of millions of users globally rely on its features for daily safety and location sharing.Core User Demographics: The dominant user groups fall within the 25–44 age range, representing young parents and working professionals. Female users make up a larger share of the user base-often managing family settings-while younger males engage more with driving safety features.U.S.-Dominant Market Presence: 60% of Life360's users are based in the United States, with emerging traction in Brazil, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Mexico. The report notes that localization and improved privacy protections will be critical for expanding into additional global markets.Strong Revenue Growth (2018–2024): Life360's annual revenue jumped from $32 million in 2018 to $371 million in 2024-a more than 10x increase. The growth is primarily fueled by its subscription model (Gold and Platinum plans), along with acquisitions like Tile and B2B partnerships with insurance firms.Shifting Monetization Strategy: In response to 2021 criticism for selling users' precise location data-including that of minors-Life360 halted such practices. Since then, it has shifted toward privacy-respecting features like crash detection, AI-based driving insights, and subscription-focused growth.Ongoing Privacy Debate: While new privacy features such as“Ghost Mode” have been introduced, concerns remain-particularly among teenagers and digital rights advocates. Nonetheless, Life360 continues to rank as one of the most trusted family safety apps due to its transparency and evolving safeguards.The full report is available here: Life360 Data Analysis by LocaChangeAbout LocaChange:Founded in May 2023, LocaChange is a fast-growing technology company specializing in the global development and promotion of consumer utility software. With an integrated approach across R&D, operations, and marketing, LocaChange delivers smart, user-centric tools that help individuals manage their digital presence and location privacy.By leveraging cutting-edge data research and real-world use case analysis, LocaChange aims to empower users with greater control, safety, and flexibility in an increasingly connected world. The company's official website offers detailed product positioning, feature overviews, and transparent pricing, making advanced location solutions more accessible to everyday consumers.Visit LocaChange here:

