Rising Demand For Natural Pet Food: Projected Market Growth At USD 23,052.0 Million By 2035 And Emerging Trends FMI

The Natural Pet Food Market is experiencing significant growth as pet owners increasingly prioritize healthier, organic ingredients for their pets' diets.

In 2025, the global natural pet food market is projected to reach approximately USD 15,276.8 million, with expectations to grow to around USD 23,052.0 million by 2035, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the forecast period. This surge in demand is attributed to a variety of factors, including an increase in pet adoptions globally, heightened awareness among pet owners about the health benefits of natural ingredients, and growing concerns over artificial additives, preservatives, and fillers in pet foods.As pet ownership continues to rise, particularly in developed economies, pet owners are increasingly seeking premium, health-conscious options for their pets, making natural pet food an appealing choice. This demand is further reinforced by the trend of "pet humanization," where pet owners view their animals as family members, willing to invest in higher-quality food for their well-being.Pet owners' growing understanding of the health advantages of natural ingredients is the primary driver of the market's expansion. Consumers now prefer products without artificial additives, opting for ingredients that promote their pets' overall health. This trend is being shaped by a strong sense of responsibility toward pet wellness and the emotional bond that many pet owners share with their animals.Additionally, government programs and animal welfare organizations are driving increased pet adoption worldwide, which, in turn, fosters a larger customer base for the natural pet food market. As more pet owners embrace this trend, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, with premium, minimally processed options seeing strong demand in developed countries and emerging markets alike.Stay Informed – Request a Sample Copy for Exclusive Insights:The Shift Toward Natural Pet FoodIn recent years, pet owners have become more conscious about the quality of food they provide to their pets. The global demand for natural pet food has grown due to a combination of factors, such as increasing awareness about pet health and the harmful effects of artificial chemicals in conventional pet food. As a result, there has been a substantial rise in the availability of organic ingredients in pet food, offering pet owners healthier alternatives to traditional options.Benefits of Natural Pet Food for Dogs and CatsOne of the key reasons pet owners are gravitating toward natural pet food is the health benefits it provides. Natural pet food is often free from artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives, which can contribute to a range of health issues in pets. By switching to natural pet food, pet owners can ensure that their dogs and cats receive the essential nutrients needed for optimal health.For dogs, natural food options are known to improve skin conditions, coat quality, digestion, and energy levels. Similarly, natural food for cats can help enhance their overall well-being by supporting their immune system and maintaining healthy weight. Moreover, plant-based pet food options are gaining traction, particularly among pet owners looking to reduce their environmental footprint while still providing top-quality nutrition for their pets.The Rise of Premium Natural Dog Food BrandsThe rise of premium natural dog food brands has been a key factor contributing to the growth of the natural pet food market. These brands focus on providing high-quality ingredients, such as free-range meat, wild-caught fish, and organic grains, which are not only healthier for pets but also more sustainable for the environment.Premium natural dog food brands are increasingly being recognized for their commitment to producing products with high nutritional value, ensuring that pets receive balanced and wholesome meals. These products often boast certifications such as USDA Organic, Non-GMO, and cruelty-free, which appeal to health-conscious pet owners who value transparency and ethical practices in the brands they choose.Plant-Based Pet Food: A Growing TrendPlant-based pet food has emerged as a growing trend within the natural pet food sector. As consumers become more environmentally conscious and pet owners seek sustainable alternatives, plant-based options have gained popularity. These pet foods contain plant-derived proteins, such as peas, lentils, and chickpeas, offering pets a nutritious alternative to traditional meat-based diets.Not only does plant-based pet food support the health of pets, but it also aligns with the values of environmentally conscious consumers. With fewer resources required to produce plant-based ingredients compared to animal-based ones, this trend reflects a broader movement toward sustainability in the pet food industry.Natural Pet Food Market Trends and Consumer PreferencesConsumer preferences in the natural pet food market are continually evolving, and recent trends indicate that pet owners are becoming more selective about the ingredients in their pets' food. Natural pet food is now seen as more than just a trend; it's a lifestyle choice that reflects a commitment to health, wellness, and sustainability. As part of this movement, pet owners are also looking for transparency from brands about ingredient sourcing and production processes.Furthermore, premium natural pet food brands are not only responding to consumer demand for high-quality ingredients but are also addressing concerns related to the environment. Sustainable sourcing practices, eco-friendly packaging, and ethical manufacturing processes are becoming key differentiators for brands that aim to stand out in the competitive market.Natural Pet Food Market Forecast: Looking AheadThe future of the natural pet food market is promising, with continued growth expected as more pet owners seek organic and sustainable solutions for their pets. According to market analysts, the global natural pet food industry is expected to expand significantly in the coming years, driven by innovations in product formulations, the rise of plant-based diets, and increasing awareness about pet health.Unlock Comprehensive Insights – Get the Full Report Now:Competition OutlookThe competition in the natural pet food market is intensifying, with both established pet food brands and new entrants vying for market share. Companies are differentiating themselves through unique product offerings, such as freeze-dried raw food, gently cooked meals, and refrigerated fresh foods. As consumer preferences shift toward premium, minimally processed products, companies must stay ahead of trends and continue to innovate to remain competitive in this fast-growing market.. Mars Petcare Inc.. Nestlé Purina PetCare. The J.M. Smucker Company. Champion Petfoods LP. Wellness Pet Company. OthersRegion-Wise InsightsUnited StatesThe U.S. natural pet food market is benefiting from the growing trend of pet humanization, with consumers preferring clean-label, grain-free, and minimally processed food options. Increasing awareness of pet health and wellness is driving demand for high-quality natural products, including freeze-dried raw and gently cooked foods. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2025 to 2035.United KingdomThe UK natural pet food market is expanding as more consumers recognize the importance of pet nutrition and eco-friendly choices. There is a growing preference for locally sourced ingredients and alternative proteins like venison and duck. Subscription delivery services and recyclable packaging also influence purchasing decisions, with a projected CAGR of 4.0% from 2025 to 2035.European UnionThe EU market is maturing, with growing demand for species-specific diets and functional ingredients. Pet food companies are increasingly focusing on sustainable practices, such as using insect protein and plant-based foods, to meet the needs of environmentally conscious consumers. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2025 to 2035.JapanThe Japanese natural pet food market is slowly expanding as pet ownership increases, with rising demand for nutritional, additive-free foods. Consumers in Japan are particularly interested in rice-based diets and fish proteins tailored to small breed sensitivities. The market is set to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2025 to 2035.South KoreaIn South Korea, the natural pet food market is benefiting from the rise of "pet parenting" and demand for premium, wellness-based diets. Urban pet owners are seeking holistic, minimally processed foods with clear ingredient certifications. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2025 to 2035.Key SegmentationBy Pet Type:. Cat. Kitten. Senior. Dog. Puppy. Adult. Senior. OthersBy Product Type:. Dry Pet Food. Wet and Canned Pet Food. Snacks and TreatsBy Source:. Animal Derived. Plant Derived. Insect DerivedBy Distribution Channel:. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets. Specialty Stores. Online Stores. OthersBy Region:. North America. Latin America. Europe. Middle East and Africa. East Asia. South Asia. OceaniaExplore FMI's related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:Pet Food Market:Cat Food Market:Dog Food Market:About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. 