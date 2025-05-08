Karan Tacker On Making His Debut At UK Asian Film Festival: Being Recognised Beyond Home Feels Special

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) Popular television actor Karan Tacker recently made his debut at the UK Asian Film Festival, and the actor couldn't hide his excitement.

Reflecting on the milestone, he said that having his work celebrated on an international stage-and being recognized beyond his home audience-felt truly special. Speaking about his experience, the actor shared,“Cinema has always been a passion of mine, and to be surrounded by people who celebrate it so wholeheartedly was truly inspiring. Attending the UK Asian Film Festival for the first time and being recognized beyond home soil made the experience even more special. Watching My Melbourne was a highlight-it's a powerful piece of storytelling that deserves to be seen and celebrated everywhere.”

The 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai' actor marked his debut at the esteemed UK Asian Film Festival-formerly the London Asian Film Festival-which takes place every spring. As the oldest South Asian film festival held outside India, it serves as an ideal global showcase for innovative storytellers and performers. Karan Tacker was invited to attend the premiere of the anthology 'My Melbourne,' which weaves together four narratives drawn from real-life events in Melbourne, Australia. The show explored questions of identity and belonging. Each segment-helmed by Indian directors Onir, Rima Das, Imtiaz Ali, and Kabir Khan-tackles issues such as diversity, sexuality, gender, disability, and race.

Meanwhile, Tacker has also just completed the last leg of filming for Prime Video's upcoming thriller series“Bhay” in London. The actor will be seen sharing screen space with actress Kalki Koechlin in the supernatural thriller. Talking about the project, Karan shared,“Absolutely delighted to wrap the schedule of another project. This one is extremely special, having worked on it for the last 1 1/2 years and just shooting the last day in a city that I absolutely love, which is London. I couldn't have asked for more now, I just can't wait for the audience to watch this and receive this with all the love as much as what we put in.”