2026 Toyota Corolla Cross Debuts With Fresh Style Inside And Out

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid model's change in appearance comes from a new front grille and bumper combination, with the gas model switching its grille. Also new to Corolla Cross is the cool hue of Cavalry Blue exterior paint, available on the gas LE, XLE and Hybrid SE, XSE model. The Hybrid SE and XSE grades also have Cavalry Blue with Jet Black roof two-tone point available.

The new color keeps the momentum moving on Corolla Cross' playful approach to exterior paint, as it has offered new colors in four of its five model years. Two new wheel designs are also available, including 18-inch alloy wheels with dark-gray metallic finish and machined accents on the XLE and 18-inch aluminum alloy sport wheels in a glossy-black finish for the Hybrid XSE grade.

The interior also brings fresh style, with a new front console design that maximizes usable space on all grades and the addition of the fashionable Portobello interior color on the XLE grade. Corolla Cross' tech also keeps advancing, with a newly available 10.5-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia touchscreen and a 7-inch Multi Information Display (MID) or 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster. Additionally, a Cold-Weather package with a heated steering wheel and heated front seats for extra comfort on chilly days, will now be standard on the XLE AWD and Hybrid XSE grades (available on LE AWD and SE).

Assembled in the U.S. in Huntsville, Alabama, the 2026 Corolla Cross will be available in a choice of Hybrid or gas-powered models. The Hybrid model will be available in three grades: S, SE, and XSE all equipped with standard Electronic On-Demand AWD. The gas-powered models will come in three grades: L, LE and XLE all with FWD or AWD available. It is expected to start arriving at Toyota dealerships later this year, with pricing announced closer to launch.

Value and Versatility

The versatile design of the Corolla Cross is spacious, modern, powerful and value packed. Built on the TNGA-C platform, with stylish compact crossover proportions, it has handling that is akin to a car. The Corolla Cross' chassis plays a central role in its car-like feel, as well as the available suspension types, like the independent MacPherson-type front suspension on select gas grades or the sport tuned suspension on the Hybrid models.

Inside, Corolla Cross' spacious interior offers many of the desirable creature comforts that modern drivers expect. The L, LE, S, and SE grades come with durable fabric-trimmed seating in a variety of colors. Move up to the XLE for SofTex®-trimmed seats or the XSE grade for SofTex-trim with Mixed Media. Other available interior features include power-adjustable seating, a power moonroof, and dual-zone automatic climate control.

Keeping drivers connected and entertained is a new 10.5-inch touchscreen that is now standard on the XLE and XSE grades and available with the Multimedia Upgrade option on the LE and SE grades. The L, LE, S, and SE grades have a standard 8-inch touchscreen. All grades are equipped with the Toyota Audio Multimedia system with six-speakers, standard. For a more robust soundscape a nine-speaker JBL® Premium sound system with subwoofer and amplifier is also available on the XLE and XSE grades. All grades have standard wireless compatibility for Apple CarPlay® and Android AutoTM.

For powering-up devices there are two USB-Type C ports up front, standard. Qi wireless charging is standard on the LE, SE, XLE and XSE grades. The LE, XLE, SE and XSE grades add two rear USB-Type C ports.

In the back, storage space is ready to take on items like roller bags or golf clubs thanks to the 60/40-split folding rear seats that come standard on all grades. The XLE and XSE models also include a rear center armrest with two additional cupholders. To make access to the roomy cargo area even more convenient, the Corolla Cross has an available power liftgate with height adjustability. Available accessories include all-weather floormats, a roof rack with crossbars, an activity mount for carrying items such as bicycles, and a tow hitch for towing capacity of up to 1,500 lbs.

Powerfully Efficient

The Corolla Cross Hybrid model has Toyota's 5th Generation Toyota Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) system and standard Electronic On-Demand AWD. It's powered by a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine with Dual Variable Valve Timing with intelligence (VVT-i) and three electric motors. The drivetrain is an Electronically controlled Continuously Variable Transmission (ECVT). Altogether, it has a net combined output of 196 horsepower and an 8 second 0-60 time, making the Corolla Cross Hybrid fun to drive. It also has an impressive manufacturer estimated 42 combined MPG rating for all Hybrid grades.

Gas-powered models have the Dynamic Force 4-cylinder, 2.0-liter DOHC 16-valve engine with Dual Variable Valve Timing with intelligence (VVT-i) paired to a Continuously Variable Transmission with intelligence and Shift Mode (CVTi-S). Overall, it produces a punchy 169 horsepower on the gas model and has a physical first gear for an engaging driving experience.

For those who choose a gas-powered AWD model, Toyota's clever Dynamic Torque Control system directs up to 50% of power to the rear wheels when it's needed – and disengages completely when it's not. This feature helps Corolla Cross' fuel economy – another strong suit for this powertrain – with a manufacturer estimated 30 combined MPG rating on AWD models; FWD equipped models have a manufacturer estimated 32 combined MPG rating.

Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 Standard

True to Toyota form, modern safety is key for Corolla Cross. That's why all grades come standard with both the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 (TSS 3.0) suite of advanced active safety equipment and convenience features, as well as Toyota's signature STAR Safety System.

There are also available safety and convenience features like Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, standard on LE and XLE and SE and XSE grades, and Front and Rear Parking Assist with Automatic Braking, standard on the XLE and XSE grades. All grades come with nine airbags throughout the cabin standard to help protect occupants.

Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 is a comprehensive suite of safety and driver assistance technologies that includes:



Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection (PCS w/PD)

Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC)

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA)

Automatic High Beams (AHB)

Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Road Sign Assist (RSA) Proactive Driving Assist (PDA)

The Toyota STAR Safety System includes:



Enhanced Vehicle Stability Control (Enhanced VSC)

Traction Control (TRAC)

Anti-lock Brake System (ABS)

Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)

Brake Assist (BA) Smart Stop Technology (SST)

Limited Warranty

Toyota's 36-month/36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and against perforation from corrosion for 60 months with no mileage limitation. Corolla Cross Hybrid-related components that require repairs needed to correct defects in materials or workmanship are covered for 8 years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first from original date of first use when sold as new. The hybrid battery is covered for 10 years/150,000 miles, whichever comes first, and is transferable across ownership.

The 2026 Corolla Cross and Corolla Cross Hybrid also comes standard with ToyotaCare, a plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance, for two years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first, and two years of Roadside Assistance, regardless of mileage.

