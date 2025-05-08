SAMPS And Biocompare Celebrate Excellence In Life Science Sales And Marketing At 4Th Annual SAMPS Awards Gala

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This year's gala brought together more than 100 industry professionals for an evening of recognition, networking, and celebration. Winners were announced across nine award categories, spotlighting those who have demonstrated creativity, leadership, innovation, and measurable impact in the life science industry.

"The SAMPS Awards were created to celebrate the incredible work being done in scientific sales and marketing-and this year's finalists and winners truly raised the bar," said Joan Boyce , SAMPS Board Member and Principal at Aurora Biomarketing. "Recognizing excellence in our field is not only meaningful-it's essential. These awards shine a light on the people and programs making a real difference in advancing scientific discovery".

The awards program was co-hosted by Biocompare , the leading product discovery platform for life scientists. "We're proud to co-host this important event with SAMPS," said Mike Okimoto , Chief Content Officer at Biocompare. "It's inspiring to see such passion and excellence from individuals and companies working to advance our field."

This year's award categories included:



Marketing Professional of the Year

Sales Professional of the Year

Support Professional of the Year

Company of the Year

Young Person of the Year

Mentor of the Year

Campaign of the Year

Best Innovation of the Year Lifetime Achievement Award

The gala was made possible through the generous support of Biocompare and category sponsors UP There, Everywhere , Scaler Marketing , Aurora Biomarketing , Covalent Bonds , Element CG , HDMZ , Altitude Marketing , and The Linus Group .

The 5th Annual Awards will take place in April 2026 in San Diego during AACR.

About SAMPS

SAMPS (Society for Sales and Marketing Professionals in Science) is a global community dedicated to elevating the practice of sales and marketing in the life sciences through education, networking, and recognition of excellence.

About Biocompare

Biocompare is the life science industry's trusted product discovery platform, helping scientists find, evaluate, and source the tools they need to accelerate research.

SOURCE BioCompare