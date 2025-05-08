Arizona College Of Nursing Earns 2025-2026 Military Friendly® School Designation

The 2025-2026 Military Friendly® Schools list will be published in the May and October issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and found at .

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by Viqtory with input from the Military Friendly ® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution's survey scores with the assessment of the institution's ability to meet thresholds for Student Retention, Graduation, Job Placement, Loan Repayment, Persistence (Degree Advancement or Transfer) and Loan Default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.

"We are proud of to support hundreds of veterans within our student body, staff, and faculty, connecting their call to serve to a call to care. It is an honor to have those efforts recognized through a Military Friendly® School designation," shared Jason Anderson, CEO of Arizona College of Nursing.

"Military Friendly® is committed to transparency and providing consistent data-driven standards in our designation process. Our standards provide a benchmark that promotes positive outcomes and support services that better the educational landscape and provide opportunity for the Military Community. This creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages Institutions to evolve and invest in their programs consistently. Schools who achieve awards designation show true commitment in their efforts, exceeding the standard." - Kayla Lopez, Vice President, Military Friendly®.

For more information about Arizona College of Nursing, visit Arizona College of Nursing's website at arizonacollege.

About Military Friendly ® Schools:

The Military Friendly® Schools list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources from more than 8,800 schools nationwide, input from student veterans, and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly® Schools survey from participating institutions. The survey questions, methodology, criteria and weighting were developed with the assistance of an independent research firm and an advisory council of educators and employers. The survey is administered for free and is open to all postsecondary schools that wish to participate.

Criteria for consideration can be found at .

About Arizona College of Nursing:

Arizona College of Nursing's purpose is to provide people the opportunity to enhance their lives through education. Arizona College of Nursing offers a three-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. The BSN program is offered at 21 campuses across 14 states and is designed to prepare students for a career as a Registered Nurse (RN). Arizona College of Nursing campuses are institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES), a U.S. Department of Education-recognized national accrediting agency. For more information, please visit arizonacollege and .

About Viqtory:

Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its G.I. Jobs® and Military Friendly® brands. VIQTORY and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Dept of Defense or any federal government entity. Learn more about VIQTORY at .

SOURCE Arizona College