Justin's Expands Its Portfolio Of Organic Chocolate Treats With Candy Bars That Meet Consumer Demand For Mindful Options

MENAFN - PR Newswire) There to satisfy all cravings no matter when they arise - from a moment of relaxation to crunch time - the new candy bars will be offered in both a 1.4 ounce single-serve format with an MSRP of $2.49-$2.79, and 4.2 ounce multi-serve pouches containing six individually-wrapped, mini-size bars with an MSRP of $6.79-$7.49. The candy bars will hit shelves this summer at Sprouts Farmers Market, with additional retailers following throughout the year, including Whole Foods Market in August.

"As consumer demand for simple ingredient treats grows, we're delighted to provide both new and loyal fans alike with a new way to enjoy Justin's® organic chocolate treats in nostalgic and beloved formats," said Jenny Burns, senior director of brand equity at Justin's. "We've seen strong retailer interest for thecandy bars from our long-time retail partners like Sprouts and Whole Foods, and are looking forward to partnering with them and others to offer shoppers another permissible indulgence they've been craving."

Between 2021 and 2024, the percentage of self-described health-conscious snackers in the U.S. has grown by more than 14%.1 Additionally, one in four consumers report they are snacking on healthier food items.2 These trends together provided Justin's with the inspiration needed to expand its portfolio of confections to offer consumers delicious candy bars made with simple, mindfully-sourced organic ingredients they can feel good about. Justin's full line of confections now includes a variety of nut butter cups, chocolate candy pieces and the new candy bars, providing permissible indulgences no matter the occasion or craving.

"As a mom of four and a trusted nutrition expert, I keep a running list of mindful snacks and treats for my own family, as well as for consumers, and the new Justin's® Candy Bars are now at the top of my list," said Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN, nutrition expert, author of Everyday Snack Tray and Justin's partner. "They hit the mark on my standards for high-quality ingredients and have just 8 grams of sugar per mini-size bar."

Justin's® Peanut Caramel Nougat Chocolate Candy Bars will be on display at the 2025 Sweets & Snacks Expo in Indianapolis from May 13-14, 2025, at booth 6308, providing show attendees the opportunity to taste and learn more about the newest way Justin's is leveling up the candy aisle. As the candy bars hit store shelves, consumers will be able to find the bars near them at justins/wheretobuy.

