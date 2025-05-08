Global Social Commerce Market 2025-2030: Private Labels Thrive In Social Media Marketplace Ecosystems, Live Commerce Booms In Southeast Asia And Latin America

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global social commerce market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10% from 2025-2030, reaching USD 1.48 trillion by 2030. This robust growth is fueled by live commerce, social media marketplaces, and payment integration trends. Key regional and regulatory factors will shape market dynamics, offering new opportunities and challenges for businesses. This comprehensive report offers detailed insights and forecasts across 20 countries, encompassing 880 tables and 1140 charts, highlighting market opportunities, consumer behavior, and competitive dynamics in the social commerce sector.

Dublin, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q2 2025 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global social commerce market is set to exhibit substantial growth, with an annual increase of 11.8% expected to bring the market to USD 924.47 billion by 2025. Previously, from 2021-2024, the sector experienced significant traction, achieving a CAGR of 15.2%. Continued expansion is anticipated with a projected CAGR of 10.0% extending from 2025 to 2030. By 2030, the market is estimated to grow to approximately USD 1.48 trillion, showcasing the robust potential of social commerce.

This comprehensive report outlines key insights within the global social commerce market, detailing opportunities and challenges across diverse retail categories. The analysis covers the segmented market opportunities by domestic vs. cross-border trade, platform type, payment methods, business models, end-users, and geographic distinctions. It offers an insightful snapshot of consumer behavior and retail dynamics, ensuring a profound understanding of market trends through over 50 KPIs compiled regionally and nationally.

Significant trends reveal a surge in live commerce, particularly in emerging markets like Southeast Asia and Latin America. Platforms such as Shopee and Lazada are enhancing live-streaming engagements, capitalizing on increased smartphone usage and affordable mobile data. Additionally, social media platforms are evolving into comprehensive e-commerce ecosystems, as demonstrated by Instagram's product tagging in India and Jumia's product-sharing functionalities within Africa.

Private label and regional brands are thriving through social commerce, notably in Europe and the Middle East. Platforms like TikTok and Instagram have become instrumental in promoting private labels, benefitting from hyper-targeted advertising. Meanwhile, regulatory shifts impact cross-border social commerce, imposing stricter compliance requirements that businesses must navigate to capitalize on local market opportunities.

Social payments integration is strengthening the sector, enhancing purchase journeys by reducing checkout friction. Collaborations between fintech entities and social platforms, as seen with MercadoPago in Latin America and WeChat Pay in China, are driving seamless transaction experiences. This integration accelerates adoption in mobile-first regions, positioning social payments as a crucial enabler of social commerce ecosystems.

The competitive landscape, shaped by technological advancements and regulatory frameworks, continues evolving as new players enter the market. Established platforms like Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram dominate, while startups in live commerce and influencer marketing expand their presence. Ongoing mergers, partnerships, and acquisitions underscore the dynamic nature of the social commerce sector.

Expected regulatory developments will intensify competition, with compliance strategies becoming imperative. Emerging localized platforms in regions such as the Middle East and Africa will challenge global entities by offering tailored solutions. Moreover, cross-industry collaborations, particularly with fintech and augmented reality providers, promise to further innovate and differentiate offerings within the social commerce arena.

With expansive market reports across 20 countries, this comprehensive analysis helps industry players strategize effectively, understand consumer behavior, and adapt to evolving market dynamics. Key market segments and future growth dynamics by performance indicators from 2021 through 2030 are meticulously detailed, aiding strategic decision-making for stakeholders aiming to capitalize on this rapidly growing global marketplace.

