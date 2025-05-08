OLYMPIC LEGEND SCOTT HAMILTON TO HEADLINE AT ORIGENCE’S LENDING TECH LIVE ‘25

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Irvine, California, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origence , a leading provider of lending technology solutions, announced Olympic icon Scott Hamilton as a keynote speaker for its Lending Tech Live '25 conference, scheduled for June 16–18, 2025, at the Omni Nashville Hotel in Nashville, Tenn.

Hamilton captured the world's attention with his Olympic gold medal performances in Sarajevo in 1984, and he continues to be the world's most recognized figure skater. His achievements extend far beyond the rink, including an Emmy nomination, a bestselling author, a humanitarian, and the founder of the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation. As a cancer survivor, his global fight against cancer inspires countless individuals to face life's challenges with courage and optimism.

Hamilton's session“Undefeated: Rising above every challenge” will inspire audiences by sharing his journey of resilience, perseverance, and triumph. With humor, authenticity, and passion, he encourages others to view challenges as opportunities for growth and to use their stories to inspire and uplift those around them. This session serves as a powerful reminder that with determination and gratitude, it's possible to rise above any obstacle in life, work, or leadership and remain undefeated.

Erika Hill, VP of marketing at Origence, expressed her excitement about Scott Hamilton's participation:“We are honored to have Scott Hamilton join us at Lending Tech Live 2025. His remarkable journey and dedication to making a positive impact resonate deeply with our mission at Origence and the credit union community nationwide. His insights and experiences will inspire and motivate our attendees to strive for excellence in their endeavors.”

As the premier credit union lending technology event, Lending Tech Live offers opportunities for professional growth through insightful sessions and networking with key industry leaders. Attendees learn about the latest trends and innovations shaping the future of lending, while hearing from experts on strategies, emerging trends, best practices, and groundbreaking technology.

To learn more about the conference, visit the Lending Tech Live website .

About Origence

Origence provides lending technology solutions credit unions need to advance their total origination experience. We were established in 1994 as a credit union service organization (CUSO) and have helped thousands of credit unions process more than 97 million applications, including 8.6 million applications in 2024. Our solutions include indirect lending, loan and account origination, auto shopping, marketing automation, lending operations, and more. Learn more at and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

Attachment

Scott Hamilton

CONTACT: Alison Barksdale Origence 817-219-6281 ...