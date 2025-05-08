Aptose Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
| FINANCIAL RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Aptose Biosciences Inc.
Statements of Operations Data
(unaudited)
($ in thousands, except for share and per share data)
| Quarter ended
March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Expenses:
|Research and development
|$
|2,364
|$
|6,445
|General and administrative
|3,097
|3,315
|Operating expenses
|5,461
|9,760
|Other (loss) income, net
|(82
|)
|120
|Net loss
|$
|(5,543
|)
|$
|(9,640
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(2.61
|)
|$
|(22.02
|)
| Weighted average number of
common shares outstanding used in
computing net loss per share, basic
and diluted
|2,126,287
|437,750
Net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 decreased by $4.1 million to $5.5 million, as compared to $9.6 million for the comparable period in 2024.
| Aptose Biosciences Inc.
Balance Sheet Data
(unaudited)
($ in thousands)
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
equivalents
|$
|4,743
|$
|6,707
|Working capital
|651
|5,053
|Total assets
|7,467
|10,127
|Long-term liabilities
|8,542
|10,193
|Accumulated deficit
|(546,510
|)
|(540,967
|)
|Shareholders' deficit
|(7,393
|)
|(4,543
|)
- Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents as of March 31, 2025 were $4.7 million. Based on current operations, the Company expects that cash on hand and available capital provides the Company with sufficient resources to fund planned Company operations including research and development until the end of May 2025. The Company is proactively implementing financing and cost reduction efforts to extend its cash runway.
- As of May 1, 2025, we had 2,552,429 Common Shares issued and outstanding. In addition, there were 38,736 Common Shares issuable upon the exercise of outstanding stock options and there were 1,267,585 Common Shares issuable upon the exercise of the outstanding warrants.
RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES
Research and development expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 were as follows:
|Quarter ended
|(in thousands)
| March 31,
2025
| March 31,
2024
|Program costs – Tuspetinib
|$
|1,479
|$
|3,923
|Program costs – Luxeptinib
|98
|208
|Program costs – APTO-253
|-
|22
|Personnel related expenses
|646
|1,924
|Stock-based compensation
|141
|328
|Depreciation of equipment
|-
|10
|Total
|$
|2,364
|$
|6,445
Research and development expenses decreased by $4.1 million to $2.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $6.4 million for the comparable period in 2024. Changes to the components of our research and development expenses presented in the table above are primarily as a result of the following events:
- Program costs for tuspetinib were $1.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared with $3.9 million for the comparable period in 2024. The lower program costs for tuspetinib in the current period are attributable to reduced activity in our APTIVATE clinical trial, reduced manufacturing activity, and related expenses.
- Program costs for luxeptinib decreased by approximately $0.1 million primarily due to lower clinical trial and manufacturing activities.
- Program costs for APTO-253 were zero. This was due to the Company's decision to discontinue further development of APTO-253.
- Personnel-related expenses decreased by $1.3 million due to lower headcount for research and development personnel in the current quarter.
- Stock-based compensation decreased by approximately $0.2 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2025, primarily due stock options forfeited and/or vested in prior periods that are no longer being expensed resulting in lower expense in the current period.
About Aptose
Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing precision medicines addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, with an initial focus on hematology. The Company's small molecule cancer therapeutics pipeline includes products designed to provide single agent efficacy and to enhance the efficacy of other anti-cancer therapies and regimens without overlapping toxicities. The Company's lead clinical-stage compound tuspetinib (TUS), is an oral kinase inhibitor that has demonstrated activity as a monotherapy and in combination therapy in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and is being developed as a frontline triplet therapy in newly diagnosed AML. For more information, please visit
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian and U.S. securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's clinical development plans, the clinical potential, anti-cancer activity, therapeutic potential and applications and safety profile of tuspetinib, clinical trials, upcoming milestones, financing activities, expectations regarding capital available to the Company to fund planned Company operations, the Company's cash runway, use of proceeds from financings, and statements relating to the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements including words such as“continue”,“expect”,“intend”,“will”,“hope”,“should”,“would”,“may”,“potential” and other similar expressions. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements described in this press release. Such factors could include, among others: our ability to obtain the capital required for research and operations; the inherent risks in early stage drug development including demonstrating efficacy; development time/cost and the regulatory approval process; the progress of our clinical trials; our ability to find and enter into agreements with potential partners; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; changing market and economic conditions; unexpected manufacturing defects, the evolving regulatory and political landscape and the funding of government programs and other risks detailed from time-to-time in our ongoing current reports, quarterly filings, annual information forms, annual reports and and annual filings with Canadian securities regulators and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.
Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out in the section entitled“Risk Factors” in our filings with Canadian securities regulators and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission underlying those forward- looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and we do not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. We cannot assure you that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.
For further information, please contact:
Aptose Biosciences Inc.
Susan Pietropaolo
Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
201-923-2049
...
