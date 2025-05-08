Westland Express Partners With Karla To Help Renters Build Credit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Express, one of Canada's leading tenant insurance providers, has partnered with Karla, a financial technology company empowering renters to build credit with their monthly rent payments.

Through this partnership, Westland Express clients can now benefit from Karla's innovative platform, which reports on-time rent payments to major Canadian credit bureaus, including Equifax and TransUnion. Traditionally, rent payments haven't contributed to credit scores in Canada, leaving many renters - especially students, newcomers, and young professionals - without a clear path to building their credit history.

"At Westland Express, we're committed to going beyond traditional insurance solutions," said James Malcolm, Vice President, Westland Express. "By partnering with Karla, we're providing our clients with powerful tools to strengthen their financial futures while protecting what matters most today."

The Karla program reflects Westland Express' ongoing commitment to delivering fast, affordable, and meaningful value to Canadian renters. By introducing this new service, we're helping tenants improve their credit profiles and access more financial opportunities - all while continuing to provide flexible, easy-to-use insurance solutions that fit their lives.

"While our hearts beat with the credit union community," say Karla Co-Founders Robin Gray and Basil Elefth on the Westland Express partnership, "we're also excited to expand our modules to thousands of landlords, property managers, and tenants with tools like seamless rent reporting, AI-powered insights, and direct pathways for tenants to build their credit."

Westland Express is proud to support renters across Canada - helping them live confidently and build stronger financial foundations with every rent payment.

About Westland Express

Westland Express is your all-in-one destination for seamless digital insurance solutions. Specializing in tenant insurance, Westland Express also offers travel, pet, estate planning, and E&O programs, providing hassle-free coverage anytime, anywhere. Explore our products at

