Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) has announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Please visit the Peloton investor relations website to view the shareholder letter. Today, the company will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Call Details:

Event: Peloton Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Live Audio Webcast (link )

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available on the investor relations page of the company's website for 30 days.

About Peloton

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) provides Members with world-class equipment, ground-breaking software, expert human instruction, and the world's most supportive fitness community. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has millions of Members across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Australia, and Austria. For more information, visit .

Investor Relations Contact:

...