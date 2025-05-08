Conavi Medical’S Novasight Hybrid™ System Named “Product Innovation Of The Year” At 2025 Minnesota Manufacturing Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Award recognizes Novasight HybridTM System's significant advance in intracoronary imaging technology

TORONTO, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conavi Medical Corp. (TSXV: CNVI; OTCQB: CNVIF) (“Conavi Medical” or the“Company”) , a medical device company focused on designing, manufacturing, and marketing imaging technologies to guide common minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures, today announced that its Novasight HybridTM System (“Novasight”) has been named "Product Innovation of the Year" at the 2025 Minnesota Manufacturing Awards.

"This award is another powerful validation of our vision for Novasight," said Thomas Looby, Conavi Medical's CEO. "We're proud to share it with Minnetronix Medical, our Minnesota-based development partner – their expertise and commitment made this award possible. As we work toward commercial launch of our next-generation Novasight, we are honoured to win this prestigious award in Minnesota, a world-leading location for medical device technology."

Novasight is the first commercial device to integrate intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) and optical coherence tomography (OCT) for simultaneous, co-registered imaging of coronary arteries. This unique technology provides interventional cardiologists with unparalleled, comprehensive insights during complex coronary procedures, enhancing their ability to make critical decisions required to deliver optimal patient outcomes.

The Minnesota Manufacturing Awards, presented annually by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal, celebrate the innovation, leadership, and growth of Minnesota's vibrant manufacturing industry. Conavi Medical and Novasight will be spotlighted in the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal's special "Minnesota Manufacturing Awards" publication on July 18, 2025. For more information on the award, and to view a complete list of honorees, see the Business Journal's announcement:

About Conavi Medical

Conavi Medical is focused on designing, manufacturing, and marketing imaging technologies to guide common minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures. Its patented Novasight HybridTM System is the first system to combine both intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) and optical coherence tomography (OCT) to enable simultaneous and co-registered imaging of coronary arteries. The Novasight Hybrid System has 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; and regulatory approval for clinical use from Health Canada, China's National Medical Products Administration, and Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. For more information, visit conavi.com .

Notice on forward-looking statements

This press release includes forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws regarding Conavi and its business, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering. All statements that are, or information which is, not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking information or statements". Often but not always, forward-looking information or statements can be identified by the use of words such as "shall", "intends", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate" "anticipate" or any variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "might", "can", "could", "would" or "will" be taken, occur, lead to, result in, or, be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company. They are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including, without limitation, those listed in the "Risk Factors" section of the short form prospectus dated April 15, 2025 and the joint information circular of the Company dated August 30, 2024 (both of which are on the Company's profile at ). Although Conavi has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Conavi does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the content of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulatory Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Stefano Picone Chief Financial Officer (416) 483-0100