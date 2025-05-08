Invivyd To Host First Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Corporate Update Conference Call On May 15, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALTHAM, Mass., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD), a biopharmaceutical company devoted to delivering protection from serious viral infectious diseases, today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, and provide recent business highlights.

Listeners can register for the webcast via this link . Analysts wishing to participate in the question-and-answer session should use this link and are advised to join 15 minutes prior to the start time. A replay of the webcast will be available via the company's investor relations website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) is a biopharmaceutical company devoted to delivering protection from serious viral infectious diseases, beginning with SARS-CoV-2. Invivyd deploys a proprietary integrated technology platform unique in the industry designed to assess, monitor, develop, and adapt to create best in class antibodies. In March 2024, Invivyd received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. FDA for a monoclonal antibody (mAb) in its pipeline of innovative antibody candidates. Visit to learn more.

Contacts:

Media Relations

(781) 208-1747

...

Investor Relations

(781) 208-1747

...