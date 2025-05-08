403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lux Cozi Steps Boldly Into Women's Wear With Pynk
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 8th May 2025: Lux Industries Limited, (BSE: 539542 | NSE: LUXIND) a trusted name in Indian hosiery for over five decades, proudly announced today, its foray into women's wear with the launch of Pynk-a brand that reflects the dynamic rhythm of today's woman. Drawing from its legacy of quality craftsmanship, Lux Cozi now brings that same promise to the evolving world of women's apparel. Inspired by the idea of fluid femininity, Pynk is not just a brand - it is a mindset. At its heart lies a powerful belief: that every woman deserves to move freely through life, seamlessly blending ambition, love, and self-expression. With products that are thoughtfully designed and meticulously crafted, Pynk celebrates the art of balance-between work and play, strength and softness, ambition and emotion. To this effect, the brand has launched a new TVC and taken on board Actor Shraddha Kapoor as the brand ambassador and launched a 360-degree campaign titled Work. Pynk. Play. which has been created by Rediffusion Brand Solutions Pvt. Ltd. and directed by Abhishek Varman.
Mr. Ashok Kumar Todi, Chairman, Lux Industries, stated,“At Lux Industries, we have always believed in anticipating market shifts and evolving with consumer aspirations. The launch of Pynk marks a significant milestone in our growth journey - bringing our trusted legacy into the fast-growing women's wear category. With Pynk, we aim to establish a powerful new vertical within the Lux Cozi portfolio. It reflects our strategic intent to build meaningful brands for a new India.”
Speaking on the association & the launch of the new range from Pynk, Mr. Saket Todi, Executive Director, Lux Industries said“With Pynk, we are building more than just another product line, it is an ultimate mix of core and fashion, which makes our product range a benchmark in the industry. Backed by our five-decade legacy in hosiery and deep market insights, we see Pynk as a strategic growth engine that will help us unlock new consumer segments and drive ₹800 crore in revenue over the next five years. We have 20 varieties of products under Pynk currently and within 5 months we have a target of 100 varieties. We are creating a movement rooted in comfort, confidence, and contemporary design for the modern Indian woman. The design language, the advertisements are an industry first. Pynk will echo the emotions of every girl and their bond with their mothers in different stages of life. With every stitch, every silhouette, we have tried to echo her journey. Pynk is about celebrating her choices, her confidence, and most importantly, her comfort. It is a bold yet natural extension of our journey, and a reflection of Lux Cozi's ability to evolve with the aspirations of India.”
Brand ambassador, Shraddha Kapoor on her association with Lux Cozi Pynk,“I am thrilled to be a part of the Lux Cozi Pynk journey. Whether I am heading to a shoot or just spending time with myself or my friends, I want to feel good about what I wear-and that is what Pynk is all about. It is comfort that moves with you, style that speaks for you. I love how it blends everyday ease with a sharp, modern vibe. It is more than fashion-it is a statement.”
With a marketing investment attuned to INR 27 crores, Pynk will hit around 1600 movie screens across the country. Followed by television commercials, digital, innovative hoardings, airports life size Shraddha Kapoor glow screens. Besides engaging around 600 social media influencers to promote the brand. The price range for Pynk will be competitive between INR 500 – INR 999.
Thought behind the campaign:
A future-forward brand that moves ahead of the curve, just like the women it celebrates. Today's woman juggles ambition, emotion, and responsibility with effortless grace. She takes one step towards her dreams and another towards her loved ones - always moving, always balancing. Through the lens of Shraddha Kapoor, the brand ambassador, our narrative reflects the everyday strength and elegance of Indian women. Pynk is Lux Cozi's tribute to their journey, their resilience, and their pride, wanting every woman to look at Pynk and say,“That's me.”
The Storyline of the Ad:
The film tells the story of a young woman torn between two paths - her passion for dance and her mother's dream of a successful corporate career. Instead of choosing one, she decides to pursue both. By day, she excels at work; by night, she embraces her love for dance. It is a celebration of modern women who does not compromise - they create their own path, balancing ambition and emotion with grace. It is a tribute to every woman who takes one step toward her dreams and another toward the ones she loves. That's the spirit of Pynk.
Design brief around the logo and products:
Objective:
To create a visual identity that captures the essence of PYNK. The logo and product design reflects her energy, grace, and emotional strength.
Brand Essence:
PYNK embodies the vibrant, unstoppable spirit of today's young women - fearless, passionate, and purpose-driven. She is as ambitious as she is grounded, leading with both heart and strength.
About Lux Industries:
Lux Industries Ltd. (BSE: 539542 | NSE: LUXIND) Lux Industries Limited, incorporated in 1995 is one of the largest players in the hosiery business, having a market share of ~20% of the organized industry. Products include Men's, Women's & Kids Innerwear, Winterwear, Socks & Sacks for Women in varied colors and designs. The company has ~5,000 SKU's under various Brands and Sub Brands of Lux. With focus on growing exclusive retail outlets and in providing customers with a seamless buying experience, the company's products are available in ~4,50,000 retail points spread across India. Lux has a presence across the globe with exports to over 47 countries.
Mr. Ashok Kumar Todi, Chairman, Lux Industries, stated,“At Lux Industries, we have always believed in anticipating market shifts and evolving with consumer aspirations. The launch of Pynk marks a significant milestone in our growth journey - bringing our trusted legacy into the fast-growing women's wear category. With Pynk, we aim to establish a powerful new vertical within the Lux Cozi portfolio. It reflects our strategic intent to build meaningful brands for a new India.”
Speaking on the association & the launch of the new range from Pynk, Mr. Saket Todi, Executive Director, Lux Industries said“With Pynk, we are building more than just another product line, it is an ultimate mix of core and fashion, which makes our product range a benchmark in the industry. Backed by our five-decade legacy in hosiery and deep market insights, we see Pynk as a strategic growth engine that will help us unlock new consumer segments and drive ₹800 crore in revenue over the next five years. We have 20 varieties of products under Pynk currently and within 5 months we have a target of 100 varieties. We are creating a movement rooted in comfort, confidence, and contemporary design for the modern Indian woman. The design language, the advertisements are an industry first. Pynk will echo the emotions of every girl and their bond with their mothers in different stages of life. With every stitch, every silhouette, we have tried to echo her journey. Pynk is about celebrating her choices, her confidence, and most importantly, her comfort. It is a bold yet natural extension of our journey, and a reflection of Lux Cozi's ability to evolve with the aspirations of India.”
Brand ambassador, Shraddha Kapoor on her association with Lux Cozi Pynk,“I am thrilled to be a part of the Lux Cozi Pynk journey. Whether I am heading to a shoot or just spending time with myself or my friends, I want to feel good about what I wear-and that is what Pynk is all about. It is comfort that moves with you, style that speaks for you. I love how it blends everyday ease with a sharp, modern vibe. It is more than fashion-it is a statement.”
With a marketing investment attuned to INR 27 crores, Pynk will hit around 1600 movie screens across the country. Followed by television commercials, digital, innovative hoardings, airports life size Shraddha Kapoor glow screens. Besides engaging around 600 social media influencers to promote the brand. The price range for Pynk will be competitive between INR 500 – INR 999.
Thought behind the campaign:
A future-forward brand that moves ahead of the curve, just like the women it celebrates. Today's woman juggles ambition, emotion, and responsibility with effortless grace. She takes one step towards her dreams and another towards her loved ones - always moving, always balancing. Through the lens of Shraddha Kapoor, the brand ambassador, our narrative reflects the everyday strength and elegance of Indian women. Pynk is Lux Cozi's tribute to their journey, their resilience, and their pride, wanting every woman to look at Pynk and say,“That's me.”
The Storyline of the Ad:
The film tells the story of a young woman torn between two paths - her passion for dance and her mother's dream of a successful corporate career. Instead of choosing one, she decides to pursue both. By day, she excels at work; by night, she embraces her love for dance. It is a celebration of modern women who does not compromise - they create their own path, balancing ambition and emotion with grace. It is a tribute to every woman who takes one step toward her dreams and another toward the ones she loves. That's the spirit of Pynk.
Design brief around the logo and products:
Objective:
To create a visual identity that captures the essence of PYNK. The logo and product design reflects her energy, grace, and emotional strength.
Brand Essence:
PYNK embodies the vibrant, unstoppable spirit of today's young women - fearless, passionate, and purpose-driven. She is as ambitious as she is grounded, leading with both heart and strength.
About Lux Industries:
Lux Industries Ltd. (BSE: 539542 | NSE: LUXIND) Lux Industries Limited, incorporated in 1995 is one of the largest players in the hosiery business, having a market share of ~20% of the organized industry. Products include Men's, Women's & Kids Innerwear, Winterwear, Socks & Sacks for Women in varied colors and designs. The company has ~5,000 SKU's under various Brands and Sub Brands of Lux. With focus on growing exclusive retail outlets and in providing customers with a seamless buying experience, the company's products are available in ~4,50,000 retail points spread across India. Lux has a presence across the globe with exports to over 47 countries.
Company :-Dentsu Creative PR
User :- Ankush Chavan
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment