BCE Implements Changes In Connection With Its Shareholder Dividend Reinvestment Plan Termination Of Discounted Treasury Issuances
1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.
Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this news release are forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the method of distribution of common shares under the DRP, the benefits of participating in the DRP, the termination of the discount for treasury issuances under the DRP, and other statements that are not historical facts. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws and of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events, and we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release describe our expectations at the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. BCE may determine at any time, in accordance with the terms of the DRP, to cease to deliver common shares to participants under the DRP in reinvestment of cash dividends through the purchase of shares on the secondary market and to deliver common shares through treasury issuances instead. The method of purchase under the DRP (on the secondary market or through treasury issuances), the application of any discount, and the percentage thereof in the case of issuance of common shares from treasury under the DRP, as well as the amount, and declaration, of dividends, are subject to the discretion of BCE's board of directors. Consequently, there can be no assurance that dividends will be declared. The level of BCE's common share dividend and the declaration of dividends by the BCE board are ultimately dependent on BCE's operations and financial results, which are in turn subject to various assumptions and risks, including those described in BCE's public disclosure documents. For additional information on assumptions and risks underlying certain of our forward-looking statements made in this news release, please consult BCE's 2024 Annual MD&A dated March 6, 2025, BCE's 2025 First Quarter MD&A dated May 7, 2025 and BCE's news release dated May 8, 2025 announcing its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, filed by BCE with the Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities (available at ) and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available at ). These documents are also available at BCE .
