Kuwait Amir Congratulates New German Chancellor
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 8 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Thursday sent a cable of congratulation to newly elected German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir lauded distinguished relations between Kuwait and Germany and wished the new chancellor best of luck and good health, and Germany and its friendly people further progress and prosperity. (end)
