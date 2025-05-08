403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates New German Chancellor
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 8 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on Thursday sent a cable of congratulation to newly elected German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, wishing him best of luck, and Germany and its friendly people further progress and prosperity. (pickup previous)
mt
mt
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment