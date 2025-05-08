New Book Alive Today By Naushad Qayyum Sheds A Powerful Light On Men's Mental Health And The Importance Of Speaking Out

MENAFN - Pressat) [London, UK; 8 May 2025] – Just in time for Mental Health Awareness Week, author, mental health advocate, and television personality Naushad Qayyum announces the release of his powerful new book, Alive Today: How Speaking Out Saved My Life. Now available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Waterstones, and other online book retailers worldwide, Alive Today takes readers on a deeply intimate journey through grief, loss, and mental health struggles while highlighting the transformative impact of open dialogue.

The book opens with the surreal and tragic events of Qayyum's wedding day, overshadowed by the sudden collapse and passing of his father. What follows is an emotional and raw account of his experiences navigating profound loss, divorce, and suicidal ideation, which ultimately led to his diagnosis of complex PTSD. Through candid reflections, Alive Today challenges societal expectations placed on men, dismantles harmful stereotypes, and advocates for open conversations about mental health and vulnerability.

At its core, Alive Today is a poignant exploration of resilience and recovery, as Qayyum takes proactive steps to break the silence surrounding men's mental health-particularly within Arab and South Asian communities. This book seeks to overcome the stigma that often prevents men from discussing their emotions and mental well-being, fostering a much-needed dialogue on the importance of vulnerability and self-expression. The book serves not only as a memoir but also as a call to action, encouraging readers to seek support and build a culture of understanding and empathy.

A unique feature of the book is a journal, designed to help readers track their moods and reflect on positive and meaningful moments in their daily lives. With a strong focus on nature, routine, and holistic well-being, Alive Today offers valuable insights into the ongoing process of healing and personal growth.

Qayyum's work is an inspiring testament to the importance of speaking out and seeking help. By sharing his deeply personal experiences, he hopes to empower others to confront their struggles, break the stigma surrounding mental health, and embrace the journey toward healing.

Alive Today: How Speaking Out Saved My Life is available now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Waterstones, and other major online book retailers worldwide. For more information, please visit the website:

For media inquiries, interviews, or review copies, please contact:

Jon Malysiak

Global Publishing Manager

StoryTerrace

Email: ...

Phone: +44 7850 656183